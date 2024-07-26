News
Rediff.com  » News » France's high-speed rail network 'attacked' ahead of Olympics

France's high-speed rail network 'attacked' ahead of Olympics

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 26, 2024 16:29 IST
Arson attacks and other 'malicious acts' has hit France's high speed train network, disrupting the transport system, the country's national rail operator said on Friday, hours before the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

IMAGE: Passengers outside Gare de Bordeaux Saint-Jean station after threats against France's high-speed TGV network, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony. Photograph: Susana Vera/Reuters

French railway operator SNCF reported acts of vandalism on several of its high-speed train routes, DW said.

The TGV high-speed rail network was disrupted on lines to the country's west, north and east, with service being cut off on some sections, causing delays, local media reported.

 

'Coordinated malicious acts targeted several TGV lines last night and will seriously disrupt traffic until this weekend. I strongly condemn these criminal actions which will compromise the vacation departures of many French people. A big thank you to the #SNCF teams, on the bridge to restore traffic conditions as quickly as possible,' the country's Transport Minister Patrice Vergriete said on X.

The country's Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera condemned the attacks and was cited by the BFM TV, a French news broadcast television and radio network, as saying 'To play against the Games is to play against France, against your side, against your country'.

She said that the impact for travellers, Olympic athletes, and the general public was currently being assessed while assuring 'smooth transportation of all delegations to the competition sites'.

The rail operator SNCF said that train traffic on the Atlantic, North and East area had been disrupted. This situation should nevertheless 'last at least the whole weekend, while the repairs are carried out,' the operator said in a statement.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
