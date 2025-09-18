4-yr-old girl sexually assaulted at Mumbai school

A four-year-old girl has allegedly been sexually assaulted at a well-known school in Mumbai, leading to the arrest of a female staffer, police said.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

The incident took place on Monday after the girl's grandmother dropped her off at the school, an official from Goregaon police station said on Wednesday.

When the girl returned home, she complained of experiencing pain. After getting her medically examined, the girl's family informed the school administration and lodged a police complaint, he said.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested a female staff member of the school, according to the official.

However, her role in the alleged assault was not clear.

Police were scanning CCTV footage of the school as part of their investigation.

Three female assistant staff members of the school have been called for questioning, the official added.