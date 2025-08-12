HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Class 3 girl sexually assaulted by 2 classmates in school's toilet

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 12, 2025 12:22 IST

A 9-year-old boy allegedly sexually assaulted a minor girl studying in his class with the help of another female classmate in the toilet of their school in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, police said on Tuesday.

Photograph: Wikimedia Commons

The accused boy and the 9-year-girl, who allegedly abetted the crime, have been detained and sent to a juvenile remand home, they said.

 

The victim, aged 8, and the two accused were students of Class 3 at a Zilla Parishad school in Babulgaon town where the alleged incident took place on August 1, the police said.

A few days back, the victim complained of pain in her private parts following which her mother took her to a hospital. Doctors at the hospital found injuries on the victim's private parts, a police official said.

As per a police complaint lodged by the victim's mother, her daughter told her that a boy from her class assaulted her in the school toilet with the help of another girl, the official said.

The victim's mother approached the police on August 9 with a complaint against the boy and the girl and a case was subsequently registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.

Yavatmal Superintendent of Police Kumar Chintha said the police have received a complaint about a 9-year-old boy assaulting an 8-year-old girl in Babulgaon.

Another girl, aged 9, helped the boy (in the crime), he said.

The two accused children have sent to a remand home, police said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
