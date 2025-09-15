HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 1 held for racially aggravated rape of Sikh woman in UK

1 held for racially aggravated rape of Sikh woman in UK

By Aditi Khanna
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 15, 2025 16:25 IST

x

The United Kingdom police investigating a racially aggravated sexual assault of a Sikh woman have arrested a man on suspicion of rape.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Pixabay.com

"The investigation remains ongoing and we would urge people not to speculate as we work to identify and trace all those who may have been involved," she said.

The police force also stressed the importance of allowing the judicial process to follow its course as legal proceedings are 'now active' in the case, which sent shockwaves within the community.

"I am deeply shocked by the horrific attack on a young Sikh woman in Oldbury. This was an act of extreme violence but is also being treated as racially aggravated, with the perpetrators reportedly telling her that she 'does not belong here'," Preet Kaur Gill, British Sikh member of Parliament from the West Midlands region, posted on social media.

 

"She does belong here. Our Sikh community and every community has the right to feel safe, respected, and valued. Racism and misogyny have no place in Oldbury, or anywhere in Britain. My thoughts are with the victim, her family, and the Sikh community," she said.

The Labour MP for Birmingham Edgbaston said many of her constituents had been contacting her to express their fear.

"I hear you. The rise in overt racism recently is deeply concerning, and I will be working with West Midlands Police to ensure everything is being done to catch those responsible and to keep our community safe.

"No one should have to live in fear because of who they are. I will continue to press for stronger action against hate crimes and greater support for victims. Together, we must stand united against violence and hatred," she said.

Her statement came after fellow British Sikh Labour MP for Smethwick, Gurinder Singh Josan, said the 'truly horrific attack' had left the victim traumatised and appealed for anyone with information to assist the police in investigating the "hate crime".

On Sunday, the local Sikh community organised a march at the site of the attack in a show of solidarity and also held prayers for the victim and her family.

Earlier, the police said two white male suspects are said to have targeted the victim and made a 'racist remark' during the attack.

Sikh Youth UK and Sikh Federation UK have been supporting the victim and her family after the 'brutal attack' and the local gurdwara, Guru Nanak Gurdwara Smethwick, organised a public meeting last week to discuss vigilance and safety measures for members of the community.

'Acts of violence against any individual especially when motivated by identity are abhorrent and must be met with collective resolve,' the gurdwara said in a statement, appealing to the community to assist the police in its investigations.

'We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to serving this community with compassion, solidarity and courage,' the statement added.

In a victim impact statement posted on the Sikh Youth UK social media account, the woman expressed her gratitude for the community's support through the 'difficult time': "We are going through a lot, but the strength and kindness shown by the right people in the community has been incredible and I can't thank them enough for being my voice.

"I would never wish this on anyone. All I was doing was going about my day on my way to work, and what has happened has deeply affected us."

Aditi Khanna
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Sikh woman raped in 'racially aggravated assault' in UK
Sikh woman raped in 'racially aggravated assault' in UK
Drink spiking, sexual assault claims rock England cricket
Drink spiking, sexual assault claims rock England cricket
Siddique Kappan booked for protest over Kerala scribe's UAPA arrest
Siddique Kappan booked for protest over Kerala scribe's UAPA arrest
Kerala rapper arrested in rape case, likely to released on bail
Kerala rapper arrested in rape case, likely to released on bail
Refusal to marry after live-in relationship not rape: HC
Refusal to marry after live-in relationship not rape: HC

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Top 5 OTT Actresses

webstory image 2

Ranveer Brar's Kadhi Pakora Recipe

webstory image 3

Ellison, Not Elon, Is Richest Earthling!

VIDEOS

Protesting job aspirants in Patna beaten with batons2:53

Protesting job aspirants in Patna beaten with batons

Sunny Leone stuns in a saree0:53

Sunny Leone stuns in a saree

Top Maoist Commander With Rs 1 Cr Bounty, 2 Others Killed in J'khand Encounter0:44

Top Maoist Commander With Rs 1 Cr Bounty, 2 Others Killed...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV