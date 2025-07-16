HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Class 9 girl raped by boys from school at Ghaziabad flat

Class 9 girl raped by boys from school at Ghaziabad flat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 16, 2025 11:17 IST

x

A Class 9 student was allegedly raped inside her house in Ghaziabad by four boys -- three of them known to her from school, with the police launching an investigation into the matter, officials said on Wednesday.

Image only for representational purposes. Photograph: Pixabay.com

The girl was alone in the house when the incident took place on Sunday morning in a housing society in Ghaziabad. Her mother had gone out to the market, police said.

"The minor girl was in contact with a boy on Instagram who was messaging her to meet. On Sunday, he reached her house around 11.30 am and knocked the door. When she opened the gate, he along with three other boys forcibly barged into the room and took turns to force themselves on her," an official said.

 

"In the meantime, her mother returned home from the market and found the door of the house ajar. She went inside and saw the four boys with her daughter. She took her daughter out of the room and locked the boys inside before calling the police," the official said.

While the police were about to reach, some society office-bearers allegedly reached the house and let go of the boys, the official said.

ACP (Kavinagar) Bhaskar Verma told PTI that the girl's father has lodged a first information report (FIR) against the four boys.

"They all are studying in Class 11, 10 and 9. The girl was sent for medical examination. The girl's statement is not yet recorded and culprits have not been arrested. Police is probing the case," the ACP said.

He added that an investigation into the case is underway to ascertain facts and information.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Woman allegedly raped inside IIM Calcutta boys' hostel
Woman allegedly raped inside IIM Calcutta boys' hostel
Teens forced into oral sex over non-payment on loan
Teens forced into oral sex over non-payment on loan
Student raped by 2 lecturers, their associate in Karnataka
Student raped by 2 lecturers, their associate in Karnataka
SIT formed to probe IIM-Calcutta 'rape', NCW steps in
SIT formed to probe IIM-Calcutta 'rape', NCW steps in
Goa students paraded in underwear in '3rd Degree' competition
Goa students paraded in underwear in '3rd Degree' competition

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Maratha Glory: 12 Forts Join UNESCO List

webstory image 2

Cities In The Sky: 9 Places With Most Skyscrapers

webstory image 3

Dell Alienware's New 16 Aurora Starts At ₹1.29 Lakhs

VIDEOS

Flock of painted storks seen in White Lotus Pond of Thoothukudi1:03

Flock of painted storks seen in White Lotus Pond of...

Elon Musk's Tesla opens first showroom in Mumbai3:11

Elon Musk's Tesla opens first showroom in Mumbai

White House briefly under lockdown after security incident0:30

White House briefly under lockdown after security incident

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD