12 members of BJP MP's family killed in Morbi bridge tragedy

12 members of BJP MP's family killed in Morbi bridge tragedy

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 31, 2022 12:56 IST
Twelve family members of Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Rajkot Mohanbhai Kundariya died in the suspension bridge collapse incident in Gujarat's Morbi on Sunday.

IMAGE: People gather at the site during a rescue operation after the collapse of a suspension bridge over the Machchhu river, in Gujarat's Morbi district. Photograph: PTI Photo

The personal assistant of the BJP MP said that 12 members of the family of Kundaria's sister died in the Morbi bridge collapse incident.

"Among the dead, there are five children," he said.

Kundariya himself visited the spot in Morbi after the mishap and took stock of the rescue operation.

"It is very saddening. Machinery are present at the spot to pump out the water so that we can figure out the bodies underneath, as there's a lot of silt. I believe the bridge got overloaded and that led to the incident. Many teams engaged in rescue," Kundariya told ANI.

 

Meanwhile, the death toll in Morbi suspension bridge collapse rose to 134 on Monday, a senior Gujarat police official said, adding that the rescue operation was still underway.

The Gujarat government on Monday announced that a high-powered committee has been set up to investigate the incident of the collapse of the suspension bridge in Morbi district of Gujarat.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said that a criminal case has been registered in connection with the incident.

"An investigation has begun today under the leadership of Range IGP," Sanghavi said. Everyone worked all through the night. The Navy, NDRF (National Disaster Relief Force), Air Force and Army arrived at the spot quickly. More than 200 persons have worked the entire night for search and rescue operations," Sanghavi said.

The more than a century-old bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi, located around 300 km from the state capital Gandhinagar, had reopened five days ago after extensive repairs and renovation.

It was crammed with people when it collapsed around 6.30 pm on Sunday.

The state information department said five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), six platoons of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), a team of the Air Force, two columns of the Army, and two teams of the Indian Navy apart from local rescue teams were involved in the operation that continued through the night.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
