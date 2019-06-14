5 policemen killed in Maoist ambush in Jharkhand

June 14, 2019 23:13 IST

Five police personnel were killed in an ambush by Maoists on Friday while they were patrolling the area in Seraikela-Kharsawan, officials said.

According to Sub-Divisional Police Officer Avinash Kumar, the five police personnel -- two assistant sub-inspectors and three constables -- came under attack while patrolling the Tiruldih police station area of the district along the Jharkhand-Bengal border.

Additional Director General of Police Murari Lal Meena said the Maoists gheraoed the policemen and shot them dead.

Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das condemned the attack, saying "their martyrdom will not go in vain".

The entire state is with the bereaved families, he said.

Das said the incident would not affect the morale of the security personnel and the government would continue to take action against the Maoists.