Four Held With Heroin Worth Rs 1 Crore In Araria

Four individuals have been arrested in Araria, Bihar, for trafficking heroin worth Rs one crore, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug crime in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Four individuals were arrested in Araria, Bihar, for possession of heroin.

The seized heroin is estimated to be worth Rs one crore in the illegal market.

The arrested individuals are residents of Malda district, West Bengal.

The suspects confessed to transporting the drugs for a local drug peddler in Araria.

Four persons were arrested on Saturday in Araria district of Bihar with narcotics worth Rs one crore, a police officer said.

Details of the Arrest and Suspects

According to Jitendra Kumar, the Superintendent of Police of Araria, the arrested persons, all in the age group of 19-27 years, were arrested in Town police station area.

The arrested accused - Mohd Umair, Mohd Sheikh, Mohd Sabirul and Mohd Saqibul - are all residents of Malda district of West Bengal, and they were carrying heroin which would have fetched them about Rs one crore in the contraband market.

Investigation and Drug Network

During interrogation, they revealed that they had reached Araria through the neighbouring district of Purnea and the "smack", as heroin is known in common parlance, was to be delivered to a family member of local drug peddler Hyder, who, incidentally, was arrested a couple of days ago, said the SP.