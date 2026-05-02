HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Four Held With Heroin Worth Rs 1 Crore In Araria

Four Held With Heroin Worth Rs 1 Crore In Araria

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 02, 2026 22:22 IST

x

Four individuals have been arrested in Araria, Bihar, for trafficking heroin worth Rs one crore, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug crime in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Four individuals were arrested in Araria, Bihar, for possession of heroin.
  • The seized heroin is estimated to be worth Rs one crore in the illegal market.
  • The arrested individuals are residents of Malda district, West Bengal.
  • The suspects confessed to transporting the drugs for a local drug peddler in Araria.

Four persons were arrested on Saturday in Araria district of Bihar with narcotics worth Rs one crore, a police officer said.

Details of the Arrest and Suspects

According to Jitendra Kumar, the Superintendent of Police of Araria, the arrested persons, all in the age group of 19-27 years, were arrested in Town police station area.

 

The arrested accused - Mohd Umair, Mohd Sheikh, Mohd Sabirul and Mohd Saqibul - are all residents of Malda district of West Bengal, and they were carrying heroin which would have fetched them about Rs one crore in the contraband market.

Investigation and Drug Network

During interrogation, they revealed that they had reached Araria through the neighbouring district of Purnea and the "smack", as heroin is known in common parlance, was to be delivered to a family member of local drug peddler Hyder, who, incidentally, was arrested a couple of days ago, said the SP.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Drug Trafficking Network Busted in Arunachal Pradesh: Four Arrested
Drug Trafficking Network Busted in Arunachal Pradesh: Four Arrested
Interstate Narcotics Syndicate Busted in Delhi, Three Arrested
Two Arrested in Patna Drug Raid, ₹25 Crore Worth of Narcotics Seized
Two Arrested in Patna Drug Raid, ₹25 Crore Worth of Narcotics Seized
4 held in connection with Bihar journalist's murder
4 held in connection with Bihar journalist's murder
Delhi Police Uncover Drug Network, Seize Cocaine and MDMA
Delhi Police Uncover Drug Network, Seize Cocaine and MDMA

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 India Sounds Slipping Into Silence

webstory image 2

7 Ways To Prevent A Heatstroke

webstory image 3

9 Traditional Ways To Conquer Summer Heat

VIDEOS

Manali's Cool Weather Attracts Heavy Tourist Influx to Solang Valley1:47

Manali's Cool Weather Attracts Heavy Tourist Influx to...

Man Climbs Washington Bridge Demanding End to Iran War0:32

Man Climbs Washington Bridge Demanding End to Iran War

Extreme Devotion: Pilgrims Cover 1,700 Km by Prostration for Amarnath Yatra2:53

Extreme Devotion: Pilgrims Cover 1,700 Km by Prostration...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO