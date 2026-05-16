Four Arrested In Panjab University Shooting Ordered By Gangsters

Four individuals have been arrested in Chandigarh for their involvement in a Panjab University shooting, orchestrated by foreign-based gangsters targeting a student leader.

Key Points Four individuals have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident at Panjab University.

The shooting was orchestrated by foreign-based gangsters targeting student leader Jashan Jawanda.

Police recovered three automatic pistols and 13 cartridges from the accused.

The accused were in contact with gangsters Doni Bal and Shaganpreet Singh via encrypted apps.

The accused were tasked with reconnaissance, targeted firing incidents, and violent crimes.

Four people have been arrested in connection with a firing incident at the Panjab University campus in March, which occurred at the direction of foreign-based gangsters, police said Saturday.

The shooters targeted student leader Jashan Jawanda, but he escaped unhurt.

Arrests and Weapon Seizure

Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police Kanwardeep Kaur told reporters at a press conference that a team from the Operations Cell arrested them after receiving a tip-off.

The SSP said police recovered three automatic pistols and 13 cartridges from the accused: Gaurav, Rajat, and Aryan, residents of Amritsar in Punjab and Ravi Nijjar, a resident of Sirsa in Haryana.

Gangster Connections and Modus Operandi

Police investigation revealed the accused actively worked as key associates and shooters for foreign-based gangsters Doni Bal and Shaganpreet Singh.

They were in contact with both gangsters through encrypted applications, involved in organised transnational target killing and criminal activities, police said.

Shaganpreet and Doni Bal paid them small amounts of money through QR codes via different channels, which police are currently probing, they said.

Recruitment and Motivation

Lured by easy money, criminal fame and the influence of foreign-based gangsters, Ravi Nijjar became an active operative of the gang. Police said he developed close links through social media platforms and encrypted communication applications, receiving direct instructions regarding targets, movement and execution plans.

Planned Violence

Police said the accused was continuously tasked to carry out reconnaissance, targeted firing incidents and violent crimes in Punjab and Chandigarh.