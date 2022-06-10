News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Former Pak dictator Gen Musharraf critical, on ventilator support in UAE

Former Pak dictator Gen Musharraf critical, on ventilator support in UAE

By M Zulqernain
Last updated on: June 10, 2022 20:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Pakistan's former military dictator General Pervez Musharraf is hospitalised in the UAE after his condition deteriorated as he is going through a "difficult stage where recovery is not possible", his family said on Friday amidst speculation about his well-being.

Gen Musharraf, 78, ruled Pakistan from 1999 to 2008.

His family issued a statement on Twitter and said that he is "not on the ventilator."

"(He) Has been hospitalised for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living," Musharraf's family said.

 

Amyloidosis is a rare disease that occurs when an abnormal protein builds up in organs and interferes with the normal function.

Earlier, his close aide and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said that General Musharraf is critical and on a ventilator support in a UAE hospital.

He said that he spoke to Musharraf's son who confirmed his illness.

"Musharraf is critical as he is on a ventilator," Chaudhry told PTI.

Chaudhry, who was the information minister in the Imran Khan government, was once a media spokesperson for Musharraf.

"I have just spoken to Gen Musharraf's son Bilal in Dubai who confirmed that he (Musharraf) is on ventilator," Chaudhry said.

Reacting to reports, Ifzaal Siddique, the President of the All Pakistan Muslim League Overseas -- founded by Musharraf -- said that the former president is little bit ill but fully alert.

"General Pervez Musharraf is at home (a little) bit ill though, but fully alert as usual, please don't listen to fake news. Just pray for his good health, Ameen," Siddique said.

Musharraf has been declared a fugitive in former prime minister Benazir Bhutto murder case and Red Mosque cleric killing case.

The former president, living in Dubai since March 2016, was facing the treason case for suspending the Constitution in 2007.

Musharraf came to power in a bloodless coup in 1999, deposing the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Facing impeachment following elections in 2008, Musharraf was forced to resign as president and went into self-imposed exile in Dubai.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
M Zulqernain in Lahore
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Jaish chief Masood Azhar is a terrorist, says Pervez Musharraf
Jaish chief Masood Azhar is a terrorist, says Pervez Musharraf
Raheel Sharif helped me leave Pakistan, says Musharraf
Raheel Sharif helped me leave Pakistan, says Musharraf
'Wrong' policies responsible for Pakistan's global isolation, says Musharraf
'Wrong' policies responsible for Pakistan's global isolation, says Musharraf
Protests Demand Sharma, Jindal Arrests
Protests Demand Sharma, Jindal Arrests
Prophet row: Violent protests break out across India
Prophet row: Violent protests break out across India
PICS: England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test
PICS: England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test
Act against protestors, says Jama Masjid shahi imam
Act against protestors, says Jama Masjid shahi imam
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Musharraf sentenced to death in high treason case

Musharraf sentenced to death in high treason case

Pakistani court annuls Musharraf's death penalty

Pakistani court annuls Musharraf's death penalty

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances