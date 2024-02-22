News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Former J-K Governor Satya Pal Malik raided by CBI

Former J-K Governor Satya Pal Malik raided by CBI

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 22, 2024 13:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at the premises of former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik and 29 other locations on Thursday in connection with alleged corruption in the Rs 2,200-crore Kiru Hydropower project, officials said.

IMAGE: Former J-K Governor Satya Pal Malik. Photograph: Ayush Sharma/ANI Photo

The federal agency started its operation in the morning, with around 100 officers mobilised to swoop down at the 30 locations in multiple cities of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan, besides Delhi and Mumbai, the officials said.

Premises linked to Malik at R K Puram, Dwarka and Asian Games Village in Delhi, besides those in Gurugram and Baghpat, were searched, they added.

 

The searches also covered the premises of alleged associates of Malik, former chairman of the Chenab Valley Power Projects Private Limited Navin Kumar Chaudhary and officials of Patel Engineering Limited, the officials said.

'I have been ill for the last 3-4 days and am admitted to the hospital. Despite this, my house is being raided by the dictator through government agencies. My driver and my assistant are also being raided and harassed unnecessarily. I am a farmer's son, I will not be afraid of these raids. I am with the farmers,' Malik said in a post on X.

The case pertains to alleged corruption in awarding a civil-work contract related to the Kiru Hydro Electric Power Project (HEP) worth Rs 2,200 crore, the officials said.

Malik, who was the governor of Jammu and Kashmir from August 23, 2018 to October 30, 2019, had claimed that he was offered a Rs 300-crore bribe for clearing two files, including the one pertaining to the project.

'The case was registered on allegations of malpractices in the award of the contract worth approximately Rs 2,200 crore of civil works of the Kiru Hydro Electric Power Project (HEP) to a private company in 2019,' the CBI had said earlier.

The agency has booked Chaudhary and other former officials of the Chenab Valley Power Projects Private Limited -- M S Babu, M K Mittal and Arun Kumar Mishra -- and Patel Engineering Limited.

'Though a decision was taken in the 47th board meeting of CVPPPL (Chenab Valley Power Projects (P) Ltd) for re-tender through e-tendering with a reverse auction after the cancellation of the ongoing tendering process, the same was not implemented (according to the decision taken in the 48th board meeting) and the tender was finally awarded to Patel Engineering Limited,' the FIR has alleged.

The agency had conducted searches at the premises of five people in January in connection with the case.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Satyapal Malik: 1st governor to let the cat out of the bag!
Satyapal Malik: 1st governor to let the cat out of the bag!
2019 LS poll fought on bodies of our soldiers: Malik
2019 LS poll fought on bodies of our soldiers: Malik
Cong targets PM on Malik's Pulwama attack revelations
Cong targets PM on Malik's Pulwama attack revelations
Khelo India In The Snow
Khelo India In The Snow
FEMA charges: Hiranandani Group premises raided
FEMA charges: Hiranandani Group premises raided
'Rituraj was the life of the party'
'Rituraj was the life of the party'
Rakul-Jackky Make 1st Appearance
Rakul-Jackky Make 1st Appearance
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

CBI grills Satya Pal Malik for 5 hrs in bribery cases

CBI grills Satya Pal Malik for 5 hrs in bribery cases

Days after Pulwama claim, CBI summons Satya Pal Malik

Days after Pulwama claim, CBI summons Satya Pal Malik

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances