CBI team lands up at Satya Pal Malik's home to quiz him on insurance 'scam'

CBI team lands up at Satya Pal Malik's home to quiz him on insurance 'scam'

Source: PTI
April 28, 2023 12:17 IST
A Central Bureau of Investigation team on Friday arrived at the Som Vihar residence of former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik in connection with its probe in the alleged insurance "scam" in the Union territory which came to light after his statement that he was offered bribes to clear related files, officials said.

IMAGE: Satya Pal Malik.

A CBI team arrived at around 11.45 am at Malik’s house in the RK Puram area of the national capital to seek clarifications from him on his claims, they said.

Malik is not an accused or a suspect in the case so far, they said.

 

This is the second time in seven months that Malik, who has served as the governor of various states, will be quizzed by the CBI.

His statement was recorded in October last year after he concluded his gubernatorial responsibilities in Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, and Meghalaya.

After the latest CBI notice to seek clarifications from him, Malik had tweeted, "I have exposed the sins of some people by speaking the truth. Maybe that's why I have been called. I am the son of a farmer, I will not panic. I stand by the truth."

The CBI registered two FIRs in connection with the corruption allegations levelled by Malik in the awarding of contracts for a group medical insurance scheme for government employees, and civil work worth Rs 2,200 crore related to the Kiru hydroelectric power project in Jammu and Kashmir.

Malik had claimed he was offered a Rs 300-crore bribe for clearing two files during his tenure as the Jammu and Kashmir governor between August 23, 2018, and October 30, 2019.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
