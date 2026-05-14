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Former Army Chief Naravane supports RSS leader's push for talks with Pakistan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
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May 14, 2026 10:03 IST

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Former Army Chief General Manoj Naravane champions dialogue and people-to-people connections with Pakistan, highlighting their importance for regional stability and improved relations.

Former Army Chief General M M Naravane (retd)

IMAGE: General M M Naravane (retd), former Chief of Army Staff speaks at the Chanakya Dialogues in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Former Army Chief Manoj Naravane supports dialogue and people-to-people connections with Pakistan.
  • Naravane emphasises the shared basic needs of people on both sides of the border.
  • He believes friendship between people can foster friendship between nations.
  • Naravane highlights the importance of 'track two' diplomacy and sporting events for connection.
  • He asserts India's commitment to peace but readiness to use force if necessary.

Former Army Chief General Manoj Naravane (retd) has supported Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Dattatreya Hosabale's stand for fostering dialogue and people-to-people connections with neighbouring Pakistan, saying that such engagements are 'important'.

The former Army Chief said that the fundamental struggles of the 'common man', specifically the basic needs of 'roti, kapda, and makan' (food, clothing, and shelter), are identical on both sides of the border.

 

"....Common man has nothing to do with politics. When there is friendship between the two people, there will also be friendship between the two nations," Gen Naravane told PTI on the sidelines of an event here on Wednesday.

He was responding to RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale's statement made to PTI Videos regarding the desirability of engaging in dialogue.

"It is the right thing. People-to-people contact is important," Gen Naravane said, reaffirming that such contact remains a crucial element in ensuring regional stability.

Importance of People-to-People Contact

The former army chief visited a bookstore in the city to sign his new book, 'Curious and the Classified: Unearthing Military Myths and Mysteries'.

Hosabale, in an interview with PTI Videos on Tuesday, said people-to-people contact is key to breaking the deadlock with Pakistan, and there should always be a window for dialogue.

Pakistan's military and political leadership have lost India's confidence, and it is time for civil society to lead the way, the RSS leader had said.

Fostering Connections Through Dialogue

Gen Naravane said there should be a people-to-people connect between the two countries, be it through 'track two' diplomacy or a sporting event.

"Even our people should know that those staying across the border are not sworn enemies," he said.

"Disputes should be resolved through discussion, but this does not mean we cannot use military force. India is a country that speaks the language of peace, but we will not hesitate to use force if needed," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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