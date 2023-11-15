News
What's new? Bihar minister on sand mafia mowing down cop

What's new? Bihar minister on sand mafia mowing down cop

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 15, 2023 08:41 IST
Reacting to the incident of a police sub-inspector being mowed down by a tractor carrying illegally mined sand in Jamui, Bihar Minister Chandra Shekhar said that the incident is nothing new and asked whether such incidents did not happen in other states.

IMAGE: Bihar Minister Chandra Shekhar. Photograph: Kind courtesy @ProfShekharRJD on X

"Is this a new incident? Is this the first time this has happened? Doesn't this happen in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh?" Chandra Shekhar told reporters in Vaishali.

"This incident is a crime. Such incidents occur from time to time and criminals are given befitting replies. The government will do an investigation against this strictly," he added.

 

A police inspector was allegedly mowed down by a tractor transporting sand illegally near Mahulia Tand village in Bihar's Jamui district.

According to the police, one home guard who was injured in the incident is said to be critical.

The deceased inspector has been identified as Prabhat Ranjan, a resident of Siwan district.

"He was rushed to a nearby Hospital where doctors said he was brought dead," as per police.

The injured home guard has been identified as Rajesh Kumar.

"He was admitted to a private clinic in the city where his condition is said to be critical," police said.

"Garhi police station in-charge mowed down allegedly by a tractor carrying sand illegally, one Home Guard also injured in the incident in Mahulia Tand village of Jamui district," police said.

Upon receiving the word, police officials reached the spot and started investigating the matter, they said.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
