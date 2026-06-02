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Home  » News » Forest Guard Nabbed In Jammu And Kashmir Bribery Case

Forest Guard Nabbed In Jammu And Kashmir Bribery Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

June 02, 2026 00:30 IST

A forest guard in Jammu and Kashmir has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption in the region.

Photograph: ANI on X

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • Forest guard arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau in Kishtwar for allegedly accepting a bribe.
  • The accused demanded Rs 20,000 for releasing security deposits related to allotted works.
  • The Anti-Corruption Bureau laid a trap and caught the forest guard red-handed accepting Rs 15,000.
  • A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further investigation is underway.
  • Searches were conducted at the residence of the accused in connection with the bribery case.

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested a forest guard posted in Kishtwar district after he was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a complainant, officials said.

Bribery Complaint And Investigation

According to an ACB spokesperson, a written complaint was received alleging that the accused official had demanded Rs 20,000 for expediting the release of security deposits related to certain allotted works. Following negotiations, the accused allegedly agreed to accept Rs 15,000 as illegal gratification.

 

The complainant, unwilling to pay the bribe, approached the ACB and sought legal action against the official, the officer said.

After receiving the complaint, the bureau conducted a discreet verification which established a prima facie case of demand for bribe by the accused public servant.

Arrest And Recovery Of Bribe Money

Subsequently, a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered in Jammu.

The ACB constituted a team which laid a trap and apprehended the accused, identified as Vaseem Ahmad Hap, presently posted as forest guard and handling accounts-related work in the office of the divisional forest officer, Marwah, they said.

The accused was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting Rs 15,000 from the complainant.

He was arrested on the spot and the bribe money was recovered from his possession in the presence of independent witnesses associated with the proceedings, the spokesperson said.

Residential Searches And Further Investigation

The ACB also conducted searches at the residential premises of the accused in the presence of an executive magistrate and independent witnesses, officials said, adding that further investigation into the case is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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