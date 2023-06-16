News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 5 'foreign' terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Kupwara

5 'foreign' terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Kupwara

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 16, 2023 10:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Five foreign terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

The encounter started early morning after security forces launched an operation based on a specific input in Jumagund area near the LoC in the north Kashmir district.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said on Twitter, five (05) foreign #terrorists killed in #encounter. Search in the area is going on".

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Terrorism in Kashmir will remain a chronic problem'
'Terrorism in Kashmir will remain a chronic problem'
How We Can Defeat Targeted Killings In Kashmir
How We Can Defeat Targeted Killings In Kashmir
New Ways To Fight Terrorism in Kashmir
New Ways To Fight Terrorism in Kashmir
'Chinese are in the game of ambitions'
'Chinese are in the game of ambitions'
MLC: LA Knight Riders, MI New York rope in top names
MLC: LA Knight Riders, MI New York rope in top names
India, not China, to resolve Ukraine war: US Congman
India, not China, to resolve Ukraine war: US Congman
Adipurush Review
Adipurush Review
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

A SpyMaster On What Went Wrong In Kashmir

A SpyMaster On What Went Wrong In Kashmir

'Terrorism in Kashmir can be eliminated...'

'Terrorism in Kashmir can be eliminated...'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances