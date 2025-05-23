HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Flight carrying Indian MPs lands in Moscow amid drone attack

Flight carrying Indian MPs lands in Moscow amid drone attack

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 23, 2025 16:15 IST

x

The flight carrying an Indian MP delegation to Moscow led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Kanimozhi had to circle in the sky for sometime due to a drone attack but the aircraft later landed safely.

IMAGE: Indian Ambassador to Russian Federation Vinay Kumar welcomes the all-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi, as they arrive at Moscow Domodedovo International Airport, in Moscow on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kanimozhi was leading the delegation of MPs deputed by the Centre as part of an international outreach post Operation Sindoor, a military offensive aimed at terror launch pads in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

Sources close to Kanimozhi, a Lok Sabha member, said the flight had to circle mid-air.

 

"It circled in the air and later landed and there was a delay of 45 minutes. She (Kanimozhi) landed safely," sources close to Kanimozhi said in Chennai on Friday.

The multi-party delegation landed in Moscow on Thursday night on the first leg of five-nation tour to sensitise international community on Pakistan-sponsored cross border terrorism, a month after the Pahalgam attack in which 26 people were killed.

At the Domodedovo International Airport, Kanimozhi and members of her team were received by Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar and other officials.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Government Can't Use Me As A Football'
'Government Can't Use Me As A Football'
Can R S Prasad's Team Convince Europe About Pakistan?
Can R S Prasad's Team Convince Europe About Pakistan?
Can Owaisi, Panda Convince The Saudis?
Can Owaisi, Panda Convince The Saudis?
'India Is Where The Action Is'
'India Is Where The Action Is'
Op Sindoor: India begins outreach, 2 teams dispatched
Op Sindoor: India begins outreach, 2 teams dispatched

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

What To Expect When iPhone 17 Air Launches This Year

webstory image 2

8 Delightful Places To Go To From Cannes

webstory image 3

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

VIDEOS

Man-eating tigers spotted in Malappuram1:41

Man-eating tigers spotted in Malappuram

Mumbai experiences light showers and fog1:45

Mumbai experiences light showers and fog

'Murder of humanity', Pakistani American Hina Akhtar condemns Pahalgam attack0:47

'Murder of humanity', Pakistani American Hina Akhtar...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD