Op Sindoor: India begins diplomatic outreach, 2 teams dispatched

India on Wednesday mounted a spirited campaign to highlight its views on terrorism emanating from Pakistan as multi-party delegations started reaching out to world capitals following Operation Sindoor.

IMAGE: An all-party delegation led by JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha (fourth from left) along with members (from left to right) ambassador Mohan Kumar, BJP MP Pradan Baruah, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, BJP MP Brij Lal, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, CPI-M MP John Brittas and BJP MP Dr Hemang Joshi at the IGI airport, in New Delhi, May 21, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Delegations led by Janata Dal-United MP Sanjay Jha and Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde left for Japan and the UAE, respectively, to highlight Pakistan's policies of patronising terror outfits over the past few decades.

"Zero tolerance against terrorism," the ministry of external affairs said in a social media post as the delegations started departing for their visits.

The delegation led by Jha will also travel to South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore as part of India's outreach following Operation Sindoor and the subsequent conflict between India and Pakistan.

The one led by Shinde will travel to Congo, Liberia and Sierra Leone to convey India's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism and apprise the leadership of the respective countries about Operation Sindoor.

As many as nine terror camps were hit inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir by Indian forces to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack, which left at least 26 civilians dead.

In a post on X, Jha said the purpose of the visit is to tell the world the truth about Pakistan's policy of patronising terrorism and the action taken by India in response under Operation Sindoor.

The delegation led by Jha includes BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brijlal, Pradhan Barua and Hemang Joshi, Congress leader and former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, Communist Party of India-Marxist's John Brittas, and former ambassador Mohan Kumar.

The delegation led by Shinde comprises BJP MPs Bansuri Swaraj, Manan Mishra and Atul Garg, Biju Janata Dal MP Sasmit Patra, Indian Union Muslim League MP ET Mohammad Basheer, former Union minister S S Ahluwalia and former diplomat Sujan Chinoy.

"The first group of All Party Delegation led by JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha has departed for a 5-nation visit as part of India's diplomatic outreach on Operation Sindoor," the ministry said.

The delegation will be visiting Indonesia, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, Japan and Singapore to affirm India's resolve on combating terrorism in all its forms, it said.

The government is sending seven multi-party delegations to 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community on Pakistan's designs and India's response to terror.