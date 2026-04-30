Fliers protest as SpiceJet delays disrupt travel plans

SpiceJet passengers are facing widespread flight cancellations and delays, sparking chaos at airports and a wave of complaints on social media as travellers' plans are thrown into disarray.

IMAGE: Inside a SpiceJet flight. Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points SpiceJet flights were cancelled at the last moment, disrupting travel plans for passengers in Mumbai and New Delhi.

Passengers took to social media to express their frustration and share videos of chaos at airports due to SpiceJet flight disruptions.

Delhi Airport authorities intervened, coordinating with stakeholders to minimise inconvenience to passengers.

SpiceJet cited operational reasons and adverse weather conditions as the cause for flight cancellations and delays.

Travel plans of SpiceJet travellers went haywire on Thursday after the airline cancelled its flights at the last moment.

Fliers from Mumbai and New Delhi, who were booked on SpiceJet found on reaching the airport that the airline had cancelled their flights.

One passenger from Delhi wrote on social media, “SpiceJet chor hai,” and dropped a video of chaos at Delhi Airport T1 where passengers can be seen shouting slogans against SpiceJet.

“Spicejet chor hai” scenes in Delhi airport T1 pic.twitter.com/qacmmuMgrO — Nishanth Vijayan (@nishanth_who) April 30, 2026

Passenger Experiences with SpiceJet Delays

Another flier from Bengaluru to Mumbai shared his horror story of multi-hour delay.

Utterly unacceptable experience with SpiceJet on Flight SG269 from Bengaluru to Mumbai.



Originally scheduled for 10:35 PM, the flight is first rescheduled to 2:40 AM. After further delays, passengers are finally boarded around 3:30 AM. Just before takeoff, the pilot announces a… pic.twitter.com/PZ07kd5HQt — Shaun (@shaun_on_x) April 24, 2026

Mumbai’s T1 was chaotic over SpiceJet’s delays.

A user, Deepak Gupte, posted, ‘@flyspicejet @MoCA_GoI @PMOIndia @Pib_MoCA @RamMNK @CSMIA_Official Mere bhai ki flight hai 8:0 baje ki mumbai to Varanasi par SpiceJet ke log boarding clear nahi kar pa rahe ..local train jaisi halat bana di gayi hai .pata nahi flight time se ud bhi payegi ya nahi ?Pls resolve’.

@flyspicejet @MoCA_GoI @PMOIndia @Pib_MoCA @RamMNK @CSMIA_Official Mere bhai ki flight hai 8:0 baje ki mumbai to Varanasi par SpiceJet ke log boarding clear nahi kar pa rahe ..local train jaisi halat bana di gayi hai .pata nahi flight time se ud bhi payegi ya nahi ?Pls resolve pic.twitter.com/y53oIYoxwj — Deepak Gupta (@I_Trader_Deepak) April 30, 2026

Social Media Reactions and Airport Authority Response

Social media has been abuzz with similar complaints by people who got delayed due to SpiceJet’s schedule.

Delhi Airport authorities had to intervene and stated through their X handle, “We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers. We are closely coordinating with all concerned stakeholders to facilitate smooth passenger movement and minimize inconvenience. Our on-ground teams are actively monitoring the situation to ensure an orderly and comfortable experience for all travelers. Thank you for your patience and cooperation.”

SpiceJet's Explanation for Flight Disruptions

According to a report in The Hindu Businessline quoting a SpiceJet spokesperson, "Three flights were cancelled from Mumbai due to operational reasons, including the grounding of an aircraft and network delays caused by adverse weather at Bagdogra. Two other flights from Mumbai to Ahmedabad were also impacted by weather conditions at Varanasi and Bagdogra. This resulted in delayed aircraft arrival into Mumbai and led to subsequent delays.”

SpiceJet, which has been posting on X for the last couple of days about delays in its flight schedules, had posted earlier in the day, ‘Due to bad weather in Leh (IXL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status.’