HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Staff Behaviour Still Bugs Air Travellers

Staff Behaviour Still Bugs Air Travellers

By Jayant Pankaj
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 05, 2026 15:04 IST

x

SpiceJet recorded the highest complaint rate per 10,000 passengers, rising sharply from 3.9 in November 2024 to 13.8 in October 2025.

Kindly note the image has been published only for representational purposes. Photograph: Rediff Archives

On December 19, an off-duty Air India Express pilot allegedly assaulted a passenger at Delhi airport, drawing renewed attention to passenger complaints in India's aviation sector.

From 2021 to October 2025, 36,501 complaints were filed against airlines, with 4.3 per cent linked to staff behaviour.

As of 2024-2025 (FY25), India's aviation workforce stood at 94,920, of whom 13.5 per cent were pilots.

 

Flight problems leading cause of complaints

Passenger complaints rose sharply from 5,321 in 2021 to 11,109 in 2025 (as of October).

Within this period, problems related to flight delays, cancellations, and denied boarding climbed from 19 per cent to 41 per cent of all complaints, marking a significant escalation in operational grievances.

SpiceJet has highest share of complaints

SpiceJet recorded the highest complaint rate per 10,000 passengers, rising sharply from 3.9 in November 2024 to 13.8 in October 2025.

Passenger revenue biggest earner for airlines

The largest share of revenue for Indian airlines comes from passenger services, followed by excess baggage charges and freight.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

Jayant Pankaj
Source: source
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Casteist remarks: What AI Exp pilot said on airport scuffle
Casteist remarks: What AI Exp pilot said on airport scuffle
Flier booked for causing 'physical harm' to AI crew
Flier booked for causing 'physical harm' to AI crew
World's 8 Best Airline Cabin Crews...
World's 8 Best Airline Cabin Crews...
Flyer urinates on fellow passenger on Bangkok AI flight
Flyer urinates on fellow passenger on Bangkok AI flight
DGCA tells airlines how to handle unruly passengers
DGCA tells airlines how to handle unruly passengers

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Delicious But Healthy Spinach Recipes

webstory image 2

8 Top Nutritious Foods

webstory image 3

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2026

VIDEOS

Fans Go Wild After Catching a Glimpse of Megastar Amitabh Bachchan!1:07

Fans Go Wild After Catching a Glimpse of Megastar Amitabh...

If Trump can, Modi should too: Owaisi wants Maduro-like capture of Masood Azhar4:39

If Trump can, Modi should too: Owaisi wants Maduro-like...

WATCH: World's Only Floating National Park5:20

WATCH: World's Only Floating National Park

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO