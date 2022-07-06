News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SpiceJet gets DGCA notice after 8 incidents in 18 days

SpiceJet gets DGCA notice after 8 incidents in 18 days

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 06, 2022 15:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet on Wednesday following eight technical malfunction incidents involving the airline's planes in the last 18 days.

SpiceJet has failed to "establish safe, efficient and reliable air services" under the terms of Rule 134 and Schedule XI of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, the notice issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation stated.

"The review (of the incidents) transpires that poor internal safety oversight and inadequate maintenance actions (as most of the incidents were related to either component failure or system-related failure) have resulted in degradation of the safety margins," it added.

The DGCA has given the airline three weeks to respond to the notice.

"Financial assessment carried out by DGCA in September 2021 has also revealed that the airline is operating on 'cash-and-carry' (model) and suppliers/approved vendors are not being paid on a regular basis, leading to shortage of spares and frequent invoking of MELs (minimum equipment lists)," the notice read.

Reacting to the DGCA notice, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia asserted that passenger safety is paramount.

 

"Even the smallest error hindering safety will be thoroughly investigated and course-corrected," the minister said in a tweet.

At least eight incidents of technical malfunction have taken place on SpiceJet planes in the last 18 days.

On Tuesday, a SpiceJet freighter aircraft, which was heading to Chongqing in China, returned to Kolkata as the pilots realised after the take-off that its weather radar was not working.

On Tuesday itself, the airline's Delhi-Dubai flight was diverted to Karachi due to a malfunctioning fuel indicator and its Kandla-Mumbai flight did priority landing in Maharashtra's capital city after cracks developed on its windshield mid-air.

On July 2, a SpiceJet flight heading to Jabalpur returned to Delhi after the crew members observed smoke in the cabin at an altitude of around 5,000 feet.

Fuselage door warnings lit up on two separate SpiceJet planes while taking off on June 24 and June 25, forcing the aircraft to abandon their journeys and return.

On June 19, an engine on the carrier's Delhi-bound aircraft carrying 185 passengers caught fire soon after it took off from the Patna airport and the plane made an emergency landing minutes later. The engine malfunctioned because of a bird hit.

In another incident on June 19, a SpiceJet flight for Jabalpur had to return to Delhi due to cabin pressurisation issues.

The airline has been making losses for the last three years. It incurred a net loss of Rs 316 crore, Rs 934 crore and Rs 998 crore in 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 respectively.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
SpiceJet again! Radar of China-bound freighter fails
SpiceJet again! Radar of China-bound freighter fails
Patna-Delhi SpiceJet flight catches fire mid-air
Patna-Delhi SpiceJet flight catches fire mid-air
SpiceJet's flight turbulence classified as an accident
SpiceJet's flight turbulence classified as an accident
6 Hiring Trends Of 2022
6 Hiring Trends Of 2022
Around 1,500 cabin crew are under training at IndiGo
Around 1,500 cabin crew are under training at IndiGo
Outrage over poster of 'Kaali', filmmaker booked
Outrage over poster of 'Kaali', filmmaker booked
Aga Khan museum cancels 'Kaali' documentary show
Aga Khan museum cancels 'Kaali' documentary show
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Smoke found in cabin, SpiceJet flight returns to Delhi

Smoke found in cabin, SpiceJet flight returns to Delhi

138 stranded passengers of SpiceJet leave Karachi

138 stranded passengers of SpiceJet leave Karachi

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances