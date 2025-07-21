HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
5-yr-old killed as landslide hits school in Poonch

5-yr-old killed as landslide hits school in Poonch

Source: PTI
July 21, 2025 15:53 IST

A student was killed while five others were injured when a landslide triggered by heavy rains hit a government school in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday, officials said.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

They said a big boulder came rolling down on the tin roof of the primary school in Bainch-Kalsain area, resulting in injuries to the students, they said.

 

Four students and a teacher suffered injuries and were evacuated to a hospital in Poonch

The deceased has been identified as five-year-old Ehsan Ali, resident of Kalsa Bhainch.

The injured have been identified as Mohammad Safeer (7), Bilal Farooq (8), Aftab Ahmad (7) and Tobia Kausar (7).

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
