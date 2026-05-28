HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Thane Finance Company Duped With Fake Jewellery

Thane Finance Company Duped With Fake Jewellery

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 28, 2026 12:50 IST

x

A finance company in Thane has been allegedly defrauded of Rs 25.96 lakh after individuals mortgaged fake jewellery to secure loans, prompting a police investigation into the jewellery fraud.

Key Points

  • A finance company in Thane was allegedly cheated of Rs 25.96 lakh.
  • The fraud involved mortgaging fake jewellery to obtain loans.
  • Five individuals are accused of perpetrating the jewellery loan scam.
  • The alleged fraud occurred in 2025, according to the FIR.

A finance company has alleged that five persons cheated it of Rs 25.96 lakh by mortgaging fake jewellery and obtaining loans against it in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

Fake Jewellery Used As Collateral

As per an FIR registered at Vitthalwadi police station on Wednesday, the alleged fraud was committed in 2025.

 

The accused mortgaged jewellery with the finance company and availed loans amounting to Rs 25.96 lakh. During verification, the company found that the pledged ornaments were fake.

While the company approached the police on Tuesday, it was not immediately clear when it learned about the alleged fraud.

Police Investigation Underway

A probe into the case is underway, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Jewellery Trader Duped Of Rs 1.4 Million In Thane Gold Scam
Builder Duped Of ₹18 Lakh On Loan Promise In Thane
Rs 7.31 Crore Gold Fraud Uncovered At Canara Bank Branch
Rs 7.31 Crore Gold Fraud Uncovered At Canara Bank Branch
Five Booked for Alleged Land Fraud in Thane Using Forged Documents
Five Booked for Alleged Land Fraud in Thane Using Forged Documents
Thane Police Nab Two in Crores Investment Fraud Case

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

webstory image 2

9 Things To Know About Sugar Substitute Stevia

webstory image 3

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

VIDEOS

CBI Recreates Crime Scene in Twisha Sharma Death Case at Accused's Residence0:16

CBI Recreates Crime Scene in Twisha Sharma Death Case at...

Piyush Goyal pays tribute to Kanishka bombing victims in Canada1:02

Piyush Goyal pays tribute to Kanishka bombing victims in...

Trump Showers High Praise on Outgoing DNI Tulsi Gabbard During Cabinet Meet2:18

Trump Showers High Praise on Outgoing DNI Tulsi Gabbard...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO