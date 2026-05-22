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Builder Duped Of ₹18 Lakh On Loan Promise In Thane

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 22, 2026 12:42 IST

A Thane builder was allegedly duped of ₹18.19 lakh after being promised a business loan, highlighting the risks of loan fraud and the importance of due diligence.

Key Points

  • A Thane builder and two others were allegedly defrauded of ₹18.19 lakh under the guise of securing business loans.
  • The accused, Nikhil Madan Bhoir and Raja Joshi, promised a ₹15 crore loan but failed to deliver, instead taking money for processing fees.
  • The builder paid ₹13.50 lakh through bank transfers and cash for purported processing fees, stamp duty, and registration charges.
  • Nikhil Bhoir also allegedly defrauded a woman in Aadharwadi Jail by promising funds and legal work.
  • Police have registered a case under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are searching for the absconding accused.

A 64-year-old builder and two others were allegedly duped of Rs 18.19 lakh by two persons with the promise of securing business loans for them in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday.

Accused Booked Under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

The police have booked Nikhil Madan Bhoir, a resident of Dombivli, his accomplice Raja Joshi, along with another unidentified person, under sections 318(4) (cheating) and 3(5) (joint liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, based on a complaint filed by the builder on Thursday, the official said.

 

Modus Operandi: False Promises and Advance Payments

He said the accused approached the builder in April, promising to facilitate a business loan of Rs 15 crore from a private moneylender, and under the pretext of processing fees, stamp duty, and registration charges, they induced him to pay Rs 13.50 lakh through bank transfers and cash.

However, no loan was ever sanctioned, and the accused failed to return the advance money, he added.

Similar Frauds Targeting Other Victims

"During the same period, the principal accused, Nikhil Bhoir, targeted two more individuals using a similar modus operandi. Bhoir defrauded a 42-year-old woman, currently lodged in the Aadharwadi Jail, under the pretext of arranging funds and legal work for her," the official said.

In all, the accused cheated three persons of Rs 18.19 lakh without delivering any of the promised loans or services, he said, adding that efforts are on to trace the absconding accused.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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