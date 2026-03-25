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Home  » News » Odisha: Marine Fishermen Arrested for Trespassing into Gahirmatha Sanctuary

Odisha: Marine Fishermen Arrested for Trespassing into Gahirmatha Sanctuary

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 25, 2026 21:56 IST

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Ten marine fishermen have been arrested for illegal fishing in Odisha's Gahirmatha marine sanctuary, a critical habitat for endangered sea turtles, underscoring the ongoing challenges in protecting this fragile ecosystem.

Photograph: Feisal Omar/Reuters

Photograph: Feisal Omar/Reuters

Key Points

  • Ten marine fishermen were arrested for illegally fishing in Odisha's Gahirmatha marine sanctuary.
  • The fishermen's trawler was seized by forest officials patrolling the protected area.
  • The arrests highlight ongoing efforts to protect the endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles during their breeding season.
  • The fishermen violated laws protecting the turtle congregation zone within the sanctuary.
  • The arrested fishermen have been remanded to judicial custody.

Ten marine fishermen were arrested from the sea waters of Gahirmatha marine sanctuary in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Wednesday for illegally fishing in the turtle congregation zone, a forest officer said.

The fishing trawler, used by the fishermen, was also seized by the forest patrolling team.

 

The fishermen, who hail from the coastal districts, were later produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF), Manas Das, said.

The fishing vessel had trespassed into prohibited sanctuary corridors contravening the provisions of various Acts, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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