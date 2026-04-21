Manipur: Mob Violence Erupts During Chief Minister's Visit

A clash erupted in Manipur's Thoubal district during Chief Minister N. Biren Singh's visit, resulting in one injury after security forces allegedly opened fire on a protesting mob.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points One person injured after security forces allegedly opened fire on a mob in Thoubal district, Manipur.

The incident occurred during Chief Minister N. Biren Singh's visit to inaugurate a Block Development Office.

Protesters were demonstrating over the killing of two children in Tronglaobi on April 7.

Police claim the mob was armed with stones and catapults and intended to vandalise the building.

The Chief Minister stated the new BDO office will improve governance and public service delivery.

One person sustained bullet wounds after security forces allegedly opened fire when a mob advanced towards the venue of Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh's programme in Thoubal district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place during the CM's visit to Wangjing Tentha for the inauguration of a newly-constructed Block Development Office (BDO), they said.

Mob Protests and Security Response in Manipur

A large group of people armed with stones and catapults was heading towards the function with the "apparent intention of vandalising the building", police said in a statement.

"Despite repeated warnings and appeals by police personnel to disperse, the crowd continued to move aggressively, posing a serious threat to public property, dignitaries present, and overall law and order," the statement said.

Police said minimum necessary force was initially used, and when the situation escalated, controlled firing was carried out as a last resort in accordance with established protocols.

Injuries and Aftermath of the Manipur Clash

During the action, Elangbam Nandbir Singh (40), a resident of Heirok Part II Elangbam Leirak and presently serving as a Village Defence Force personnel, sustained injuries, police said.

"The situation was subsequently brought under control, preventing further damage and ensuring the safety of all concerned," the statement said.

Officials said the chief minister later travelled to a nearby central force camp and returned to Imphal by helicopter.

Chief Minister's Perspective on Development

Earlier in the day, protesters in the Thoubal district blocked the road to Wangjing Tentha to enforce an ongoing five-day shutdown called over the killing of two children in Tronglaobi on April 7.

After inaugurating the BDO office, Singh said the new facility would strengthen grassroots administration and improve governance in the region.

"The new office will enhance transparency, accountability and administrative efficiency, ensuring better and timely delivery of public services," he said, adding that the government remained committed to building a responsive and result-oriented administrative system.

Manipur has experienced ongoing unrest and ethnic tensions in recent months. The state government has been working to maintain law and order while also focusing on development initiatives. The inauguration of the Block Development Office is part of the government's efforts to improve administrative efficiency and public service delivery at the grassroots level.