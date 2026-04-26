HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Woman Advocate's House Attacked In Belagavi

Woman Advocate's House Attacked In Belagavi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 26, 2026 21:47 IST

x

A woman advocate's residence in Belagavi was allegedly attacked by gunfire, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about the safety of legal professionals.

Photograph: ANI on X

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • Unidentified individuals allegedly fired at the residence of advocate Pooja Kakatkar in Belagavi.
  • The attack occurred in the early hours, targeting the first floor of the house.
  • Bullet marks were found on the window, but no one was injured.
  • Police have launched an investigation and are awaiting forensic reports.
  • The advocate, known for handling high-profile cases, and her family have been assured protection.

Unidentified miscreants allegedly opened fire at the residence of a woman advocate here during the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred between 1 am and 2 am at the house of advocate Pooja Kakatkar, located on Mandoli Road, they said.

 

Details Of The Belagavi Shooting Incident

The attackers allegedly targeted the first floor of the residence, where her daughter was reportedly studying at the time, they added.

Bullet marks were found on the window glass of the house. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident, officials said.

Police Investigation Underway

A team of investigators visited the spot, and the damaged glass bearing bullet marks has been collected and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination.

A case has been registered at the Belagavi Rural Police Station, and further investigation is underway, they said.

Protection Assured To Advocate And Family

Kakatkar, who has been practising law for the past 18 years, is known for handling several high-profile cases.

Police have assured protection to the advocate and her family and are awaiting the FSL report for further leads.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Security for activist Bela Bhatia vanishes
Security for activist Bela Bhatia vanishes
Can't courts straighten out the errant lawyers?
Can't courts straighten out the errant lawyers?
Lawyer, Wife And Daughter Held In Employee Murder
Lawyers open fire in Delhi's Tis Hazari court after clash
Lawyers open fire in Delhi's Tis Hazari court after clash
Scuffle in court: FIR filed over assault on pro-Kanhaiya lawyer
Scuffle in court: FIR filed over assault on pro-Kanhaiya lawyer

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Say Cheese: India's Own 9 Special Varieties

webstory image 2

Xavier To Banganapalli: Which Mango Grows Where

webstory image 3

9 Wonderful Indian Mango Varieties Going Extinct

VIDEOS

Rihanna Wins Hearts in Mumbai with Stunning Appearance1:34

Rihanna Wins Hearts in Mumbai with Stunning Appearance

Panic at White House Correspondents' Dinner After Reports of Gunfire0:34

Panic at White House Correspondents' Dinner After Reports...

Watch: How Nahargarh Biological Park Is Protecting Animals from Extreme Heat 0:24

Watch: How Nahargarh Biological Park Is Protecting...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO