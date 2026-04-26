Woman Advocate's House Attacked In Belagavi

A woman advocate's residence in Belagavi was allegedly attacked by gunfire, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about the safety of legal professionals.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Unidentified individuals allegedly fired at the residence of advocate Pooja Kakatkar in Belagavi.

The attack occurred in the early hours, targeting the first floor of the house.

Bullet marks were found on the window, but no one was injured.

Police have launched an investigation and are awaiting forensic reports.

The advocate, known for handling high-profile cases, and her family have been assured protection.

Unidentified miscreants allegedly opened fire at the residence of a woman advocate here during the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred between 1 am and 2 am at the house of advocate Pooja Kakatkar, located on Mandoli Road, they said.

Details Of The Belagavi Shooting Incident

The attackers allegedly targeted the first floor of the residence, where her daughter was reportedly studying at the time, they added.

Bullet marks were found on the window glass of the house. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident, officials said.

Police Investigation Underway

A team of investigators visited the spot, and the damaged glass bearing bullet marks has been collected and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination.

A case has been registered at the Belagavi Rural Police Station, and further investigation is underway, they said.

Protection Assured To Advocate And Family

Kakatkar, who has been practising law for the past 18 years, is known for handling several high-profile cases.

Police have assured protection to the advocate and her family and are awaiting the FSL report for further leads.