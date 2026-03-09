HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Major Fire Erupts at Gurugram Scrap Yard, Firefighters Respond

Major Fire Erupts at Gurugram Scrap Yard, Firefighters Respond

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
March 09, 2026 11:14 IST

A major fire has broken out at a scrap yard in Gurugram's Kankrola village, with firefighters battling the blaze to prevent further damage and contain the situation.

Key Points

  • A large fire broke out in an open scrap yard in Kankrola village, Gurugram, requiring immediate attention from fire services.
  • Firefighters from multiple stations, including IMT Manesar, Sector 37, and Sector 29, are working to control the Gurugram scrap yard fire.
  • The fire in the Kankrola village scrap yard was reported early Monday morning, prompting a swift emergency response.
  • Multiple fire engines from various locations, including Honda and Maruti showrooms in Manesar, are assisting in the firefighting efforts at the Gurugram scrap yard.

A massive fire broke out in an open scrap yard in Kankrola village here on Monday morning, a fire officer said.

Responding to a call regarding the incident, a fire services team from IMT Manesar has arrived at the spot and is engaged in firefighting operations, he said.

 

Firefighting Efforts Underway

According to fire officer Lalit Kumar, two fire engines from Sector 37 and Sector 29 stations, as well as those from Honda and Maruti showrooms in Manesar, have been pressed into service.

The firefighters are trying to control the blaze.

"A call was received at the fire station in Manesar at 6.50 am regarding a fire in the open scrap yard in Kankrola village. Fire services teams are on the job. The fire will be controlled soon," Kumar said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
