Rediff.com  » News » 1 dead in fire at under-construction warship in Mumbai

1 dead in fire at under-construction warship in Mumbai

June 21, 2019 22:13 IST

A major fire broke out at an under-construction warship of the Navy at Mazgaon Dockyard here Friday evening in which one person was killed, an official said.

"Under-construction warship 'Visakhapatnam' caught fire at 5.44 pm. The blaze erupted on the second deck of the ship," chief of the city fire brigade P S Rahangdale had said earlier.

 

"Fire is confined to second and third deck of the warship. Fire-fighting operation is underway along with Dockyard fire-fighters. Smoke has spread in the warship," Rahangdale said.

A defence official said one person, who was trapped inside, was dead.

"Bajendra Kumar, 23, was brought dead to the hospital," the chief medical officer of state-run JJ hospital said.

