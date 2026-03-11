HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Hardik Pandya Faces Police Complaint Over National Flag Incident

Hardik Pandya Faces Police Complaint Over National Flag Incident

March 11, 2026 23:19 IST

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is facing a police complaint for allegedly disrespecting the national flag during T20 World Cup victory celebrations, sparking controversy and raising questions about appropriate conduct.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI

  • Advocate Wajid Khan has filed a police complaint against Hardik Pandya for allegedly insulting the national flag.
  • The complaint alleges that Pandya wrapped the Indian flag around his body and behaved obscenely during T20 World Cup celebrations.
  • The incident occurred during India's victory celebrations against New Zealand at a stadium in Ahmedabad.
  • The complaint calls for legal action against Pandya, stating that his actions constitute an offence and disrespect the national flag.

An advocate has lodged a complaint with Pune Police seeking registration of an FIR against cricketer Hardik Pandya for allegedly insulting the national flag during the T20 World Cup victory celebrations at a stadium in Ahmedabad.

A Shivaji Nagar police station officer confirmed on Wednesday that the complaint application was submitted by advocate Wajid Khan, without elaborating.

 

Khan stated in his application that Pandya wrapped the tri-colour around his body and indulged in obscene behaviour on the ground while celebrating India's win against New Zealand on Sunday.

"The act constitutes an offence under the relevant law, and legal action should be taken. It is the duty of every citizen to respect the dignity of the national flag," the complaint application stated.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk

