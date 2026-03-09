HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Hardik Shows Off Famous Celebration After T20 World Cup Win

Hardik Shows Off Famous Celebration After T20 World Cup Win

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 09, 2026 12:14 IST

x

Following India's triumphant victory, Hardik Pandya's signature celebration pose, joined by teammates and celebrated by the ICC, has become a symbol of the team's success and unity.

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya and his signature pose. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points

  • Hardik Pandya celebrated India's significant win over New Zealand with his signature pose at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
  • Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav joined Pandya in mimicking his iconic stance, highlighting team camaraderie.
  • Pandya shared glimpses of the celebrations on social media, captioning it 'Ek baar aur (Once again)'.

Hardik Pandya keeps adding to his growing collection of trophies.

Moments after India wrapped up a historic 96-run win over New Zealand, Pandya stood at the center of the pitch, the Indian tricolour draped across his shoulders. A wide smile lit up his face as he stretched out both arms in his signature pose.

 

Hardik Pandya

Soon, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav joined him, mimicking his iconic stance.

'Ek baar aur (Once again),' Pandya wrote on social media, sharing glimpses of the celebrations at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

Even the ICC joined in the fun, sharing a post with pictures of Pandya striking the same pose in both the 2024 and 2026 T20 World Cup wins, captioned, ‘Same same but different’.

This website may embed third-party content from YouTube/Instagram/social media for news and informational purposes under fair use provisions for reporting. All rights remain with the original creators. We do not host or own such content. Any concerns may be reported to us for review and removal in good faith.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

T20 World Cup: Hardik Celebrates Win With A Kiss
T20 World Cup: Hardik Celebrates Win With A Kiss
India's T20 Champions Turn Stadium Into Dance Floor!
India's T20 Champions Turn Stadium Into Dance Floor!
SKY, Bumrah & Co. Go Wild After T20 World Cup Win
SKY, Bumrah & Co. Go Wild After T20 World Cup Win
PM Modi's message for Team India after historic triumph
PM Modi's message for Team India after historic triumph
#WinnersDoThis: Even Hardik Pandya was once down
#WinnersDoThis: Even Hardik Pandya was once down

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

webstory image 2

7 Foods Best Had Before Bed For Better Sleep

webstory image 3

Just How Educated Are These Actors?

VIDEOS

Fans dance outside Mumbai airport as India crushes New Zealand1:35

Fans dance outside Mumbai airport as India crushes New...

Nushrratt Bharuccha Stuns in a Golden Lehenga0:52

Nushrratt Bharuccha Stuns in a Golden Lehenga

TV personality Shefali Bagga celebrates Indias T20 World Cup victory0:36

TV personality Shefali Bagga celebrates Indias T20 World...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO