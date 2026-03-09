Hardik Shows Off Famous Celebration After T20 World Cup Win

Following India's triumphant victory, Hardik Pandya's signature celebration pose, joined by teammates and celebrated by the ICC, has become a symbol of the team's success and unity.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya and his signature pose. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Hardik Pandya celebrated India's significant win over New Zealand with his signature pose at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav joined Pandya in mimicking his iconic stance, highlighting team camaraderie.

Pandya shared glimpses of the celebrations on social media, captioning it 'Ek baar aur (Once again)'.

Hardik Pandya keeps adding to his growing collection of trophies.

Moments after India wrapped up a historic 96-run win over New Zealand, Pandya stood at the center of the pitch, the Indian tricolour draped across his shoulders. A wide smile lit up his face as he stretched out both arms in his signature pose.

Soon, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav joined him, mimicking his iconic stance.

'Ek baar aur (Once again),' Pandya wrote on social media, sharing glimpses of the celebrations at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

Even the ICC joined in the fun, sharing a post with pictures of Pandya striking the same pose in both the 2024 and 2026 T20 World Cup wins, captioned, ‘Same same but different’.

