Hardik, Rahul fined Rs 20 lakh for sexist comments

Last updated on: April 20, 2019 12:47 IST

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya, left, and KL Rahul on the chat show, Koffee with Karan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hotstar/Twitter

India cricketers Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul were fined Rs 20 lakh each by the Board of Control for Cricket in India Ombudsman D K Jain for their sexist comments on a popular television show.

In the order published on the BCCI’s official website on Saturday, Jain said no further action will be taken against Pandya and Rahul, who have already served provisional suspension and tendered an unconditional apology for their loose comments on women.

Instead, he directed the World Cup-bound players to play a fine of Rs 20 lakh each that included a payment of Rs 1 lakh each to "each of the most deserving widows of ten constables in para-military forces who have lost their lives while on duty, through 'Bharat Ke Veer App".

Jain also instructed the players to deposit Rs 10 lakh each in the fund "created by the Cricket Association for the blind".

All payments are to be made within four weeks from April 19, 2019, the date of the order.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court-appointed Ombudsman issued notices to Pandya and Rahul to appear for deposition on their controversial comments on the chat show, Koffee with Karan.

Pandya and Rahul were provisionally suspended by the Committee of Administrators for their remarks before the suspension was lifted pending an inquiry by the Ombudsman.

Both players became subjects of nationwide criticism following their remarks on women.

The controversial episode was aired in the first week of January, triggering outrage, which prompted the COA to call the duo back from the tour of Australia, handing them provisional suspensions.

The two tendered unconditional apologies and their ban was provisionally lifted pending inquiry. Once Jain assumed his role, the COA handed over the matter to Ombudsman for the completion of inquiry.

The two players have also spoken publicly on the incident, recalling one of the toughest phases of their respective careers.