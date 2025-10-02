HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
FIR registered over deepfake video targeting Ladakh DGP

FIR registered over deepfake video targeting Ladakh DGP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 02, 2025 21:12 IST

The police on Thursday registered an FIR to identify and arrest those behind the circulation of a deepfake video attributing a false statement to Ladakh director general of police SD Singh Jamwal.

IMAGE: Security personnel patrolling in Leh, September 30, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Press Information Bureau has said the video, in which Jamwal is purportedly seen claiming that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested on the defence minister's directions, is deepfake.

The video has gone viral on social media platforms.

 

"It has come to the notice of the Leh district police that a deepfake (digitally morphed) video is being circulated on social media platform X. In this video, false statements are attributed to the DGP, UT Ladakh."

"The video has been digitally manipulated using Deepfake Al with malicious intent and has the potential to disturb peace and harmony in the region. On this, FIR 148 at Police Station Leh under sections 353(2), 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and 66C and 66D of the IT Act, 2000 has been registered," the Cyber unit of the Leh police said in a statement.

It added that further investigation is underway.

"District police Leh appeals to the public to always verify the content before sharing such videos. Such misinformation shall be strictly dealt with as per law," the statement said, adding, "If any individual comes across such misleading posts or videos, it is requested to immediately inform Cyber Cell Leh."

On September 30, the PIB's Fact Check unit said a digitally-altered video of the Ladakh DGP is doing the round of social media, in which he is shown making claims that Wangchuk was arrested on the defence minister's directions.

The police arrested Wangchuk on September 26, two days after protests demanding Ladakh's statehood and Sixth Schedule status left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union Territory.

Wangchuk was taken into custody by a police party led by Jamwal.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
