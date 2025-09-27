Wangchuk being probed for Pak links: Ladakh police chief

Ladakh Director General of Police S D Singh Jamwal on Saturday said Sonam Wangchuk is being probed for allegedly having links with Pakistan on the back of last month's arrest of a Pakistani Intelligence Operative who sent videos of his protests across the border.

IMAGE: Aam Aadmi Party workers hold a candlelight march over the arrest of environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Jamwal described Wangchuk as the key person behind Wednesday's violence that claimed the lives of four people and injured scores of others.

On Friday, Wangchuk was detained under National Security Act and sent to a jail in Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

"What has been found in the investigation (against Wangchuk) cannot be disclosed at this moment. The process is going on and if you look at his profile and history, it is all available on YouTube. His speech worked as instigation as he talked about the Arab spring and the recent unrest in Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

"He had his own agenda. There is a probe of foreign funding, violation of FCRA against him -- We have a PIO with us who was reporting across the border, sending videos of the protests led by Wangchuk. The police chief also cited some of Wangchuk's foreign visits, and termed them as suspicious.

"He attended an event by The Dawn in Pakistan and also visited Bangladesh," Jamwal told reporters in Leh.

Wangchuk has been the main face of the agitation spearheaded by the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance for statehood and extension of sixth schedule to the Union Territory.

Jamwal said Wangchuk tried to hijack the platform and tried to scupper the dialogue between the Centre and Ladakh representatives.

The Centre has invited the leaders for a fresh round of talks on October 6.

Jamwal said Wangchuk continued his hunger strike, despite knowing that an informal meeting between the two sides was going to take place on September 25.

"Just a day before the informal meeting, a deliberate attempt was made to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere through provocative videos and statements which culminated with violence on Wednesday and unfortunate deaths," he said.

On Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta's remarks about foreign conspiracy in Wednesday's violence, he said three Nepal citizens were admitted to the hospital with bullet injuries and involvement of some others have also come to light.

He said, in all, 50 people have been taken into custody in connection with Wednesday's violence. At least, half-a-dozen of them are suspected to be ringleaders, he said.

"Obviously, Wangchuk, who was the main instigator, has been lodged in an outside jail," the DGP said.