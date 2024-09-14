News
FIR over fireworks outside Kejriwal's home despite ban

FIR over fireworks outside Kejriwal's home despite ban

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 14, 2024 18:50 IST
The Delhi Police has filed an FIR over bursting of firecrackers outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in north Delhi's Civil Lines to welcome him upon his release from jail, officials said on Saturday.

IMAGE: AAP supporters burst firecrackers as they celebrate the release of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from Tihar jail after the Supreme Court granted him bail, in New Delhi on Friday. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

There is a ban on the production, sale and use of firecrackers in the national capital to control air pollution in the coming winter season. The ban was announced by the Kejriwal government on Monday.

A case under section 223 (disobedience to orders promulgated by public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against unknown persons at the Civil Lines Police station over fireworks outside the chief minister's official residence, an official said.

 

Firecrackers were burst outside the CM's residence after his release from the Tihar Jail on Friday evening. The Aam Aadmi Party workers had gathered to welcome their leader.

The FIR is registered on the complaint of a sub-inspector who was deployed at the 6 Flag Staff Road on Friday evening.

"I was deployed at 6 Flag Staff Road for the law and order arrangements at 6.45 pm. A lot of people were gathered and I heard the sound of fire crackers creating pollution," he has stated in the FIR.

The officer said when he went to see, the people who were bursting the crackers ran away.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Kejriwal in a corruption case filed the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

He was lodged in the Tihar Jail for more than five months.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
