News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Like Caesar's wife...: SC pulls up 'caged parrot' CBI

Like Caesar's wife...: SC pulls up 'caged parrot' CBI

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 13, 2024 14:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Observing that the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal by the Central Bureau of Investigation was unjustified, Supreme Court judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan on Friday came down heavily on the premier agency for arresting the Delhi chief minister in the corruption case linked to excise policy 'scam', and said it must dispel the notion of being a caged parrot.

Writing a separate concurring judgement granting bail to the Aam Aadmi Party supremo, Justice Bhuyan questioned the timing of Kejriwal's arrest by the CBI and said its aim was to frustrate grant of bail to him in the ED case.

Justice Surya Kant did not find any illegality in the CBI arrest.

"The CBI is a premier investigating agency of the country. It is in the public interest that CBI must not only be above board, but must also be seen to be so. Every effort must be made to remove any perception that investigation was not carried out fairly and that the arrest was made in a high-handed and biased manner.

"In a functional democracy governed by the rule of law, perception matters. Like Caesar's wife, an investigating agency must be above board. Not long ago, this court has castigated the CBI comparing it to a caged parrot. It is imperative that CBI dispels the notion of it being a caged parrot. Rather, the perception should be that of an uncaged parrot," Justice Bhuyan wrote.

 

The top court judge said when Kejriwal has been granted bail under the more stringent provisions of PMLA, further detention by the CBI in respect of the same predicate offense has become wholly untenable.

"When the CBI did not feel the necessity to arrest the appellant for 22 long months, I fail to understand the great hurry and urgency to arrest the appellant when he was on the cusp of release in the ED case," Justice Bhuyan said.

He said the CBI can't justify arrest and continued detention citing evasive replies by Kejriwal, and added that non-cooperation cannot mean self-incrimination.

"The CBI must dispel notion of being a caged parrot, must show it is an uncaged parrot," Justice Bhuyan said.

It would be travesty of justice to keep Kejriwal in custody when he has got bail in the ED case on the same grounds, he said.

Justice Bhuyan said he has serious reservations on the conditions imposed in the ED case on Kejriwal which bar him from entering the CM's office and signing files.

"I am not commenting on conditions imposed on Kejriwal due to judicial discipline as it was in separate ED case," he added.

The excise policy was scrapped in 2022 after the Delhi lieutenant governor ordered a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities and corruption involving its formulation and execution.

According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours extended to licence holders.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Fear of ED, CBI, greed for power makes them leave'
'Fear of ED, CBI, greed for power makes them leave'
Court humare kabze mein...: Shah on CBI, ED 'misuse'
Court humare kabze mein...: Shah on CBI, ED 'misuse'
Uttam's Take: ED: The Ultimate Tool Kit!
Uttam's Take: ED: The Ultimate Tool Kit!
Okay To Live Apart When You're Married?
Okay To Live Apart When You're Married?
1984 anti-Sikh riots: Jagdish Tytler pleads not guilty
1984 anti-Sikh riots: Jagdish Tytler pleads not guilty
'Even If We Have To Die, We Won't...'
'Even If We Have To Die, We Won't...'
A Lord Ganesha Celebration With An Important Message
A Lord Ganesha Celebration With An Important Message

More like this

CBI/ED Raids And The Danger To The Republic

CBI/ED Raids And The Danger To The Republic

Send CBI, ED to Adani, Ambani: Rahul to Modi

Send CBI, ED to Adani, Ambani: Rahul to Modi

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances