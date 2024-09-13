News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Finally the truth has won: AAP rejoices over Kejriwal bail

Finally the truth has won: AAP rejoices over Kejriwal bail

September 13, 2024 12:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday hailed the Supreme Court decision granting bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the corruption case linked to the excise policy 'scam' as "victory of truth".

IMAGE: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal along with his wife Sunita Kejriwal. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

The apex court granted bail to Kejriwal in the excise policy case by the Central Bureau of Investigation paving way for his release.

Kejriwal was already granted interim bail in the excise policy linked money laundering case of the Enforcement Directorate by the apex court.

In a post on X, the AAP said, "Satyamev Jayate."

Kejriwal's release from the Tihar Jail will be a shot in the arm for the party as it prepares for the elections in Delhi and Haryana.

 

Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita congratulated the Aam Aadmi Party and wished for the release of other leaders lodged in Tihar jail.

"Congratulations to AAP family! Kudos for staying strong. Wishing also the soonest release of our other leaders," Sunita said in a post on X.

Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who was recently granted bail in the excise policy cases of the ED and CBI by the apex court, said on X, "Today truth won again in the fight against lies and conspiracies. I once again pay my tribute to the thinking and foresight of Baba Saheb Ambedkar ji, who 75 years ago had strengthened the common man against any future dictator."

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann hailed the Supreme Court decision, saying "truth has won."

"Finally the truth has won... 'AAP' supremo Arvind Kejriwal has been granted bail by the honourable Supreme Court... The bail granted to Kejriwal has proved that the truth can never be suppressed," Mann said in a post on X.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha thanked the apex court on the decision.

In a post on X, Delhi Minister Atishi said, "Satyamev Jayate. Truth can be troubled, not defeated."

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh also welcomed Kejriwal's release, saying "he will continue to dedicate himself to serve the people".

"Glad that our beloved leader Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji got bail in Supreme Court. This will definitely rejuvenate the party workers and give wings to @AamAadmiParty campaign in Haryana. He will continue to dedicate himself to serve the people," Singh said in a post on X.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
 
Print this article
'You can never write off Arvind Kejriwal'
'You can never write off Arvind Kejriwal'
Kejriwal party to 'criminal conspiracy', charges CBI
Kejriwal party to 'criminal conspiracy', charges CBI
Kejriwal used kickback money to stay at Goa hotel: ED
Kejriwal used kickback money to stay at Goa hotel: ED
Adani-Hindenburg row: Swiss banks freeze $310 mn
Adani-Hindenburg row: Swiss banks freeze $310 mn
Bail for Kejriwal, but can't go to office or sign files
Bail for Kejriwal, but can't go to office or sign files
Afg-NZ Test called off without ball being bowled
Afg-NZ Test called off without ball being bowled
Emily in Paris 4, Part 2 Review
Emily in Paris 4, Part 2 Review

More like this

Relief for Kejriwal as SC grants bail in excise scam

Relief for Kejriwal as SC grants bail in excise scam

Kejriwal demanded Rs 100 cr bribe, ED tells court

Kejriwal demanded Rs 100 cr bribe, ED tells court

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances