Sikkim Police Investigate Fake Amit Shah Merger Document

Sikkim police have launched an investigation into a forged document falsely attributed to Amit Shah, alleging a merger with Darjeeling, aiming to combat misinformation and maintain public order.

Key Points Sikkim government files FIR over a forged document falsely attributed to Amit Shah.

The fake document claimed a purported merger of Sikkim and Darjeeling, causing misinformation and panic.

Cyber Crime police station is investigating the origin and spread of the forged content.

The government is working to block and remove the misleading content from social media platforms.

Public urged to refrain from believing or sharing unverified information to maintain peace and harmony.

The Sikkim home department on Friday lodged an FIR seeking immediate legal and cyber action against unknown persons for creating and circulating a forged document falsely attributed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, claiming a purported merger of Sikkim and Darjeeling, officials said.

Investigation Launched into Forged Document

According to an official communication, the fabricated document was widely circulated on social media with the intent to spread misinformation, create panic, and disturb communal harmony and public order in the state.

Taking serious cognisance of the matter, the state government directed registration of an FIR and initiation of an investigation into the origin and circulation of the fake content.

Cyber Crime Police to Investigate

Accordingly, an FIR has been registered at Sadar police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.

The investigation has been handed over to the Cyber Crime police station for technical analysis to trace the origin, IP addresses and individuals involved in creating and disseminating the content.

Government Action and Public Appeal

According to the communication, the state government has also initiated necessary steps for blocking and removal of the misleading content from social media platforms in coordination with the authorities.

Surveillance and monitoring mechanisms have further been strengthened to prevent the spread of misinformation and malicious propaganda online, it said.

The state government has appealed to the public to refrain from believing, sharing, or circulating any unverified and fabricated information that may adversely affect peace, unity, and communal harmony in Sikkim.

The government further reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the territorial integrity, unity, and harmony of the state and stated that strict legal and cyber enforcement action would be taken against individuals found involved in spreading misinformation through digital and social media platforms.