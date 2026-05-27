Mamata Banerjee Booked For Hurting Religious Sentiments

Mamata Banerjee is under investigation after an FIR was filed against her for allegedly hurting religious sentiments with controversial remarks made at a religious event and a protest rally.

IMAGE: Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Photograph: @AITCofficial/X

Key Points An FIR has been filed against Mamata Banerjee for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

The complaint cites remarks made by Banerjee at a religious event and a protest.

The complainant alleges the remarks were unconstitutional and provocative.

The FIR has been registered under several sections, including criminal intimidation and defamation.

Police have confirmed an investigation has been initiated into the matter.

An FIR has been lodged against former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for hurting religious sentiments based on a complaint by a lawyer, police said on Wednesday.

Details of the Complaint Against Mamata Banerjee

The complaint was filed at the Siliguri Cyber Crime Police Station on May 20 by advocate Rinki Chattopadhyay Singh. She also alleged that the police had initially refused to register the case and that the FIR was accepted only after repeated follow-ups.

According to the complainant, two remarks by Banerjee -- one during a religious event in 2025 and another at a Dharmatala protest ahead of the Assembly elections -- had deeply hurt the sentiments and beliefs of "millions of Sanatani Hindus across India and the world".

Allegations of Unconstitutional and Provocative Statements

The lawyer has also alleged that the statements were unconstitutional and provocative in nature, a senior police officer said.

The complainant said that Banerjee "had stated that a particular community could 'finish off' others within five minutes if it wished. Such comments are not expected from a person holding a constitutional position".

Legal Sections Invoked in the FIR

The FIR has been registered under Sections 351 (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of the peace), 353 (circulation of false statements), 354 (intimidation by inducing belief in divine displeasure, 356 (criminal defamation) and 299 (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings).

Police Investigation Underway

A senior police officer of the Siliguri Police Commissionerate confirmed that an investigation had been initiated into the matter.

"We have received the complaint, and a case has been registered as per procedure. The matter is under investigation, and all aspects mentioned in the FIR are being examined," the officer told PTI.