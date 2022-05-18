News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » FIR filed against Delhi university professor over Shivling post

FIR filed against Delhi university professor over Shivling post

Source: PTI
May 18, 2022 18:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Delhi police has registered an FIR against an associate professor of Delhi University's Hindu College for his “objectionable” social media post alluding to claims about the 'Shivling' found inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex, officials said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Police personnel stand guard at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex during its court-mandated videography survey, Varanasi, May 16, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The FIR was lodged against Ratan Lal on Tuesday night based on the complaint filed by a Delhi-based lawyer, they said.

 

When contacted, the associate professor of history claimed he was facing death threats and is being constantly attacked on social media following his post and sought protection from the government.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the district magistrate of Varanasi to ensure protection of the area inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex where a 'Shivling' is said to be found in the survey and allowed Muslims to offer namaaz.

In his complaint, advocate Vineet Jindal said Lal had recently shared "derogatory, inciting and provocating tweet on the Shivling".

The statement made by Lal on his Twitter account is "instigating and provoking", Jindal said in his complaint.

The statement (of Lal) was posted on the issue of 'Shivling' found at the Gyanvapi mosque complex, which is very sensitive in nature and the matter is pending before the court, he said in his complaint.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, "A complaint was received on Tuesday night against Lal regarding deliberate and malicious post on Facebook intended to outrage feelings by insulting a religion and religious beliefs."

Legal action has been initiated in this regard, he said.

"A case under section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered," the DCP added.

Meanwhile, Lal said, "In India if you speak about anything, someone or the other's sentiment will be hurt. So this is nothing new. I am a historian and have made several observations. As I wrote them down, I have used very guarded language in my post and still this. I will defend myself."

Lal said he has also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to provide two bodyguards carrying AK-56 rifles as he is facing death threats and being attacked on social media.

"If this is not possible, then instruct the appropriate authority to issue a licence of AK-56 rifle to me," Lal said in his letter.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
SC judges hearing Gyanvapi linked to Ayodhya case too
SC judges hearing Gyanvapi linked to Ayodhya case too
SC allows namaaz at Gyanvapi, protects Shivling site
SC allows namaaz at Gyanvapi, protects Shivling site
Gyanvapi is a mosque, will remain a mosque: AIMPLB
Gyanvapi is a mosque, will remain a mosque: AIMPLB
What is Places of Worship Act and what does it say
What is Places of Worship Act and what does it say
UP decides to not give govt grant to new madrassas
UP decides to not give govt grant to new madrassas
Rupee falls 16 paise to record low of 77.60/USD
Rupee falls 16 paise to record low of 77.60/USD
Rohit hints at Arjun's IPL debut
Rohit hints at Arjun's IPL debut
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

What is Places of Worship Act and what does it say

What is Places of Worship Act and what does it say

Court sacks officer who ordered Gyanvapi videography

Court sacks officer who ordered Gyanvapi videography

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances