Muslims can offer namaaz at Gyanvapi, says SC, orders Shivling site protected

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the district magistrate, Varanasi, to ensure protection of the area where the 'Shivling' was said to have been found in a survey on Monday.

IMAGE: Security personnel outside Gyanvapi masjid. Photograph: PTI Photo

The court also said that Muslims can continue offering 'namaaz' at the Gyanvapi masjid without any impediment.

However, the apex court refused to stay further proceedings before the civil judge, Varanasi, who I hearing a lawsuit related to the Gyanvapi mosque.

The Supreme Court also issued notices to the petitioner Hindu devotees, and posted the plea of the mosque committee for hearing on May 19.