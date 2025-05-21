HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » FIR against Malviya, Arnab Goswami for 'Cong office in Turkiye' claim

FIR against Malviya, Arnab Goswami for 'Cong office in Turkiye' claim

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 21, 2025 01:29 IST

x

An first information report (FIR) was registered on Tuesday against Bharatiya Janata Party IT cell head Amit Malviya and Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami for allegedly running false information, police said.

IMAGE: BJP leader Amit Malviya. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

The case was registered at High Grounds police station on the complaint of the Indian Youth Congress's legal cell head Shrikant Swaroop B N against the duo under section 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, they said.

Swaroop accused Malviya and Goswami of 'masterminding a heinous and criminally motivated campaign to disseminate patently false information'.

He alleged that the accused have 'maliciously propagated the fabricated claim' that the Istanbul Congress Centre in Turkiye is the office of the Indian National Congress (INC).

 

"This act was executed with clear and undeniable criminal intent to deceive the Indian public, defame a major political institution, manipulate nationalist sentiments, incite public unrest, and undermine national security and democratic integrity," he stated.

Swaroop further stated that the actions of Malviya and Goswami are set against the volatile backdrop of strained relations between India and Turkey, driven by the latter's perceived support for Pakistan.

"The actions of Malviya and Goswami represent an unprecedented attack on India's democratic foundations, public safety, and national security. Their calculated misuse of influence to spread falsehoods with criminal intent demands the harshest response," the complainant alleged.

Swaroop also appealed to the Press Council of India, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Central Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies to treat this complaint as a emergency.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Insecurity or jealousy? BJP slams Cong over Tharoor snub
Insecurity or jealousy? BJP slams Cong over Tharoor snub
India to send multi-party teams for diplomatic outreach
India to send multi-party teams for diplomatic outreach
'Sar tan se juda imagery': BJP slams Cong's gayab dig at PM
'Sar tan se juda imagery': BJP slams Cong's gayab dig at PM
Cong warns its leaders over remarks on Pahalgam attack
Cong warns its leaders over remarks on Pahalgam attack
Oppn questions 'US-brokered' ceasefire; BJP hails Modi
Oppn questions 'US-brokered' ceasefire; BJP hails Modi

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Bees Need To Be Protected

webstory image 2

Gold, Bananas... World's Most Unique Vending Machines

webstory image 3

HP Comes Out With AI-Powered OmniBook 5 Series

VIDEOS

Ananya Panday shines in casual look1:00

Ananya Panday shines in casual look

Saiee Manjrekar stuns in wine pants and sleek street style0:56

Saiee Manjrekar stuns in wine pants and sleek street style

Shilpa Shetty looks so stunning even at 491:01

Shilpa Shetty looks so stunning even at 49

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD