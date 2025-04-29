'Sar tan se juda imagery': BJP slams Cong's gayab dig at PM

A pictorial post by the Congress attempting to portray Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a leader missing in action during crisis was slammed by the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday, which saw it as sar tan se juda imagery to placate Muslims.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during an event at Madhubani, in Bihar on April 24, 2025. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya said on X, "The Congress leaves little doubt with its use of Sar Tan Se Juda imagery. This is not merely a political statement; it is a dog whistle aimed at its Muslim vote bank and a veiled incitement against the Prime Minister."

The picture, without naming Modi, shows a figure in saffron kurta and white churidar with its head and palms missing.

The Congress' post on X carried the message Gayab (missing) over the picture's head.

Malviya said, "It is not the first time the Congress has resorted to such tactics. Rahul Gandhi, on multiple occasions, has both instigated and justified violence toward the Prime Minister. Yet the Congress will never succeed, for the Prime Minister enjoys the love and blessings of millions of Indians."

On the contrary, proverbially speaking, he added, if anyone's neck has been slashed, it is the Congress, now reduced to a headless hydra, flailing without direction.

Slamming the Congress, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari alleged that the Congress seems to be taking its orders directly from Pakistan.

The Congress had stressed on unity in the all-party meeting but some of its leaders, including its Jammu and Kashmir chief, suggest holding talks with Pakistan, he said.

He said the Congress' social media post was quoted by a former Pakistani minister. It shows Pakistan is doing the batting for Congress, and Congress is doing the bowling for Pakistan, he claimed.

After a few days of speaking in one voice in the immediate aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, the ruling BJP and the Congress have stepped up attack on each other.

The BJP has cited controversial comments of several Congress functionaries to accuse them of speaking the language of Pakistan and questioning the sincerity of its leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge in offering support to the government in its action against the terrorists and their sponsors.

The Congress has in turn castigated Modi for not attending the all-party meeting and instead travelling to Bihar to address a public meeting at an event to launch development projects, which the opposition has linked to the upcoming polls in the state.