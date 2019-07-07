FIR against Swamy for claiming 'Rahul takes cocaine'

July 07, 2019 20:38 IST

Chhattisgarh police have lodged an FIR against Bharatiya Janata Party's Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy following a complaint that he allegedly made a false statement against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, police said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint of Jashpur district Congress president Pawan Agrawal, the first information report was registered at Patthalgaon police station on Saturday night, Jashpur Superintendent of Police Shankar Lal Baghel said.

In his written complaint, Agrawal said Swamy alleged that Rahul Gandhi takes cocaine, and added that the BJP leader has no right and facts to make such a statement.

"Swamy himself knows that his statement was false and intentional to insult Rahul Gandhiji. Swamy knows that his statement can encourage enmity between political parties and provoke people. Such a statement can disturb peace among people," he said in the complaint.

The case has been registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 504 (intentional insult with an intent to provoke breach of peace), 505(2) (intent to incite any class or community of a person) and 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment), the SP said.

Chhattisgarh Congress spokesperson Shailesh Nitin Trivedi said, "Swamy's statement is unacceptable and highly condemnable. It has disrespected Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party in the state and all over the country. He has no moral and legal right to make such a false statement."

Various wings of the Congress, including the Youth Congress, Women's Congress and the National Students' Union of India in the state have been filing complaint against Swamy at police stations in all the districts and development block headquarters since Saturday night, he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress workers staged a protest against Swamy over his remarks against Gandhi.

The protesters assembled near Taj Mansingh hotel and tried to march towards Swami's residence on Pandara Road but they were stopped by police.

The protesters raised slogans slamming Swamy and demanding his apology.

Delhi Congress working president Rajesh Lilothia charged that Swamy has been using "unparliamentary" language and issuing "false and baseless" statements against Gandhi.

"Congress workers will not tolerate these type of nuisances created by Swamy and are ready to give him a befitting reply," Lilothia said.

Swamy has lost his "mental balance " and the BJP should provide treatment to him as soon as possible, otherwise Congress workers know very well how to treat these type of people, he said.

"Swamy should publicly tender his unconditional apology to Rahul Gandhi and should amend his ways in future," Lilothia said.

The Congress workers torched an effigy of Swamy during the protest.