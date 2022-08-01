News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » FIR against Sanjay Raut on complaint by woman witness

FIR against Sanjay Raut on complaint by woman witness

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 01, 2022 09:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Mumbai police on Sunday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on the charge of insulting the modesty of woman on the complaint lodged by a witness in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate claiming she was threatened.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut being taken to the Enforcement Directorate office in connection with a money laundering case, Mumbai, July 31, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The complaint was lodged at Vakola police station by the witness, Swapna Patkar, a police official said on Sunday night.

Patkar had approached the police recently claiming she was given rape and murder threat in a typed paper, which was inserted in a newspaper delivered to her on July 15, he said.

Recently, an audio clip in which a male voice can be heard threatening a woman using foul language went viral.

 

On Saturday, a non-cognisable (NC) case was registered under section 507 (Criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code, which was converted into an FIR on Sunday, the official said.

Police have invoked sections 504 (insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), and 509 (intending to insult the modesty of a woman) if the IPC against Raut.

Meanwhile, Patkar on Sunday registered her statement with the police, the official said, adding that she was provided security as requested by her.

Earlier in the day, the ED conducted a search at the residence of Raut in connection with the money laundering case linked to the Patra chawl land 'scam' and he was taken to the ED office in south Mumbai. -

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Modi never forgets and never forgives'
'Modi never forgets and never forgives'
ED raids Raut; MP says will never quit Sena
ED raids Raut; MP says will never quit Sena
ED Raids: Sena Will Take It On The Chin
ED Raids: Sena Will Take It On The Chin
Sisterhood put aside as India thump Pakistan at CWG
Sisterhood put aside as India thump Pakistan at CWG
ED arrests Sanjay Raut, seizes Rs 11.5 lakh in cash
ED arrests Sanjay Raut, seizes Rs 11.5 lakh in cash
Vishavjeet unhurt after horrific cycling crash at CWG
Vishavjeet unhurt after horrific cycling crash at CWG
The Falling Rupee: MUST READ Interview
The Falling Rupee: MUST READ Interview
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

ED arrests Sanjay Raut, seizes Rs 11.5 lakh in cash

ED arrests Sanjay Raut, seizes Rs 11.5 lakh in cash

Won't bow down, will get arrested: Sanjay Raut

Won't bow down, will get arrested: Sanjay Raut

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances