Won't bow down, will get arrested: Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Won't bow down, will get arrested: Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 31, 2022 20:40 IST
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said he won't bow down and quit the party, shortly before being herded into the south Mumbai office of the Enforcement Directorate whose team conducted a search at his residence in connection with a money laundering case.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut being taken to ED office for interrogation, in Mumbai, July 31, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

“They (ED) are going to arrest me. I am going to be arrested,” Raut told reporters outside the ED office after he was brought there from his Bhandup residence in Mumbai.

 

“Zukega nahi (won't bow down,” Raut said, putting up a brave front.

The ED action follows multiple summons issued by the agency against Raut, the latest being on July 27.

Raut was summoned for questioning by the ED in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' and related transactions involving his wife and 'associates'.

At 7 am on Sunday, ED officials, accompanied by CRPF personnel, reached Raut's residence and began the searches. Shortly after 5 pm, he was brought to the ED office.

The Rajya Sabha MP, who is in the Uddhav Thackeray camp, had denied any wrongdoing and alleged that he was being targeted due to political vendetta.

“I swear by late Balasabheb Thackeray that I have nothing to do with any scame,” Raut tweeted shortly after the ED action.

“I will die but won't leave Shiv Sena,” Raut added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
