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Home  » News » Jharkhand MP, MLA Face Charges Over Road Blockade Protest

Jharkhand MP, MLA Face Charges Over Road Blockade Protest

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

June 02, 2026 22:14 IST

A BJP MP and an MLA in Jharkhand have been booked for allegedly abetting a road blockade during a protest over the murder of a Dalit woman in Bokaro.

Key Points

  • An FIR has been filed against BJP MP Dhullu Mahato and MLA Jairam Mahato for allegedly inciting protesters to block a road in Bokaro.
  • The road blockade was in protest against the murder of a Dalit woman in Bermo, Bokaro district.
  • The FIR alleges the road blockade caused public inconvenience and obstructed public servants from performing their duties.
  • Police have arrested six people in connection with the murder of the Dalit woman and sent them to judicial custody.

An FIR has been lodged against BJP's Dhanabd MP Dhullu Mahato and Dumri MLA and JLKM founder Jairam Mahato for allegedly abetting protesters in blocking a road while agitating against the murder of a Dalit woman at Bermo in Bokaro district, a police officer said on Tuesday.

Details of the FIR Against Jharkhand Politicians

Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Bermo, Ravinder Kumar, told PTI the FIR was lodged at the Bermo police station on Monday night by the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Bermo, Mukesh Kumar Machua, against Mahato, Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) founder and 10 others for causing public inconvenience by blocking the Dumri Phuso road for 18 hours and preventing public servants from discharging their duties on Friday night.

 

The FIR also alleged that mischievous elements had misguided the family members of the victim woman and put the body in the middle of the road during the protest, and demanded the arrest of the culprits.

Arrests Made in Connection with the Murder Case

On Sunday, police arrested six people in connection with the crime and sent them to judicial custody.

"Following the arrest of the accused, the protesters and the BJP MP had withdrawn the call for a Bokaro bandh in protest against the murder," the police officer said.

Background of the Incident

The 25-year-old pregnant Dalit woman died in Bokaro district following an altercation over leftover coal collection at a railway siding on Friday night. The incident occurred at the Dhaura coal site under the Bermo police station limits.

Local authorities said initial findings revealed there was scuffling and pushing, and the woman fell unconscious during the altercation.

Although no external visible injury marks were found, the police were waiting for the results of the medical examination to understand the exact cause of death.

The woman's husband on May 30, lodged a complaint claiming the dispute turned violent.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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