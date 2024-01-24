News
Rediff.com  » News » File 25 more cases, you can't...: Rahul dares Himanta

File 25 more cases, you can't...: Rahul dares Himanta

January 24, 2024 13:01 IST
A day after Guwahati Police filed a case against him and other Congress leaders for allegedly provoking crowd, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday dared the BJP-ruled state to file "as many cases as they can" but still he will not be intimidated.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses supporters during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', in Guwahati, on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. Photograph: @INCIndia/X

Addressing his first public meeting on the 7th day of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Barpeta district, the Congress leader slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and termed him the "most corrupt CM" of the country with a series of allegations related to land and areca nut.

"I don't know how Himanta Biswa Sarma got the idea that he can intimidate me by filing cases. File as many cases as you can. File 25 more cases, you can't intimidate me. BJP-RSS can't intimidate me", he added.

 

The Guwahati Police on Tuesday suo motu registered an FIR against Gandhi and other leaders for wanton acts of violence in the state capital.

"The BJP-RSS wants to wipe out the language, culture, and history of Assam. They want to run Assam from Nagpur, but we will not allow it. Assam will be run from Assam only", Gandhi said.

Alleging that a series of corruption is taking place in Assam, the Congress leader termed Sarma as the "most corrupt CM" in the country.

"While he (Sarma) speaks to you, he steals your land. While you chew betel nut, he corners the supari business. He has taken land in Kaziranga National Park also", Gandhi said.

The Congress MP also alleged that the hearts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Sarma are "filled with hatred".

