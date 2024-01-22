News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Will Modi decide...: Rahul stopped from visiting Assam temple

Will Modi decide...: Rahul stopped from visiting Assam temple

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 22, 2024 10:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

High drama prevailed in Assam's Haiboragaon on Monday after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was not allowed by authorities to visit the Sri Sri Sankar Dev Satra temple in Bordua near Nagaon.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sits on dharna after he was stopped from visiting the Sri Sri Sankar Dev Satra temple in Assam. Photograph: @INCIndia/X

Gandhi, along with other Congress leaders, was stopped at Haiboragaon and not allowed to proceed further. The former Congress chief was scheduled to pay obeisance to the local deity before starting his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Monday.

Mahila Congress leaders subsequently sat on a dharna to protest against denial of permission to Gandhi to visit the temple. The former Congress chief also joined the dharna.

Authorities said Gandhi will be allowed permission to visit the temple only at 3 PM.

Gandhi questioned the police on why he was being stopped from visiting the temple.

 

"Will PM Modi now decide who will visit a temple and when," Gandhi said.

"We do not want to create any problems, simply pray at the temple," Gandhi told the police authorities.

Tight security arrangements, deployment of a huge police force and blockade of roads was in force around the Sri Sri Sankar Dev Satra temple.

Barring the local MP and MLA, no Congress leader was allowed to travel beyond Haiboragaon, around 20 km from the temple spot. Even the media team was not allowed to travel beyond Haiboragaon.

Congress Sewa Dal chief Lalji Desai said it was "shameful" that the prime minister and Assam chief minister were not allowing them to pray at the temple.

"This is atrocious. It is unfortunate that the prime minister will decide who will pray at what time in the country," he said.

"Till the time the prime minister does pooja (in Ayodhya), no one is allowed to pray anywhere," Desai claimed.

"There is no 'loktantra' (democracy) here and the government will decide when people will pray at temples," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
What Assam women did when they saw Rahul Gandhi
What Assam women did when they saw Rahul Gandhi
FIR against Rahul's yatra for route change in Assam
FIR against Rahul's yatra for route change in Assam
Why Bharat Jodo Yatra Bothers Modi-Shah
Why Bharat Jodo Yatra Bothers Modi-Shah
From Bachchan to Ambani, who's who at Ram temple event
From Bachchan to Ambani, who's who at Ram temple event
Who is responsible for the mess in Pakistan cricket?
Who is responsible for the mess in Pakistan cricket?
Madhuri, Ranbir, Alia Arrive In Ayodhya
Madhuri, Ranbir, Alia Arrive In Ayodhya
Kangana Arrives In Ayodhya
Kangana Arrives In Ayodhya
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Assam CM's request to Rahul: Please don't visit...

Assam CM's request to Rahul: Please don't visit...

Why new yatra started from Manipur? Rahul explains

Why new yatra started from Manipur? Rahul explains

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances