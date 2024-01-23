'Naxalite tactics': Himanta directs police to book Rahul Gandhi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday instructed the Director General of Police (DGP) to register a case against former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for 'provoking the crowd' to break barricades, and called their actions 'Naxalite tactics'.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the supporters during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', in Guwahati, on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

'I have instructed @DGPAssamPolice to register a case against your leader @RahulGandhi for provoking the crowd,' the chief minister posted on 'X' in response to a post of Youth Congress president Srinivas BV.

Sarma said the footage posted by Srinivas on his handles will be used as evidence.

'These are not part of Assamese culture. We are a peaceful state. Such 'Naxalite tactics' are completely alien to our culture,' the chief minister said.

'Your unruly behaviour and violation of agreed guidelines have resulted in a massive traffic jam in Guwahati now,' Sarma added.

The CM said evidence is emerging as to how Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader Jitendra Singh instigated the mob to kill Assam police personnel.

"Our police personnel are servants of the public and do not belong to any royal family. Rest assured, law has a long arm, it will definitely reach you", Sarma said.

Alleging that there was a conspiracy to stop Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' again by putting up barricades, the IYC chief on X said, 'Use as many sticks as you want...This war will continue now.'

The Rahul Gandhi-led yatra was stopped from entering Guwahati, triggering protests from Congress workers who broke barricades and raised slogans.

Gandhi later addressed party supporters on the outskirts of Guwahati, and said, "We have broken barricades, but will not break the law."

The police, which had set up barricades at two places to prevent the yatra from entering the city limits, had to use force to stop the Congress workers.

Meanwhile, DGP D G Singh said appropriate legal action is being taken against leaders and participants who instigated, led and participated in unlawful activities.

'On being advised to stick to the original Advanced Security Liasoning (ASL) plan, the participants of road event, at the instigation of senior leaders, tried to force their way by changing the route which was resisted by the @assampolice,' the DGP posted on 'X'.

'Participants used force to break some barricades causing injury to some policemen and the general public. Sensing and seeing threat to life and property, @GuwahatiPol used persuasion to turn the event back to the allotted route,' he said.

Gandhi's road event was to travel from Meghalaya towards Kamrup through Guwahati. Of the two major roads, permission was given to use one of them after deliberations with organisers and ASL was done accordingly, he said.

'This was done to ensure least inconvenience to general road users. However, participants of the event insisted on changing the route that would have thrown city life out of gear and also jeopardised the security of a Z+ category-protected person who is part of the road event,' Singh said.

'We remain committed to provide safe passage to the road event while ensuring safety and security of the general people. The organisers are again advised to stick to decisions arrived at the ASL after mutual discussions,' Singh said.

Addressing supporters, Gandhi said while Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda took the same route, they were not allowed.

The yatra would be in Assam till Thursday.